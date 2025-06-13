Search Search
Doctor warns sitting still for long hours on a flight can increase your risk of deep vein thrombosis: Here's what to do

BySanya Panwar
Jun 13, 2025 10:03 AM IST

Sitting for hours inside a plane can cause blood to pool in your legs, increasing your risk of deep vein thrombosis. Reduce your risk by following these tips.

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, shared an Instagram video on June 13 in which he explained how sitting for extended periods on a flight can increase the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Tight spaces can further restrict blood flow, he said as he shared some tips to reduce your risk. Also read | What is thrombosis and which body parts does it impact? Doctor reveals factors that raises its possibility and more

Doctor warns against sitting still for on long-haul flights. Here's why. (Freepik)
Doctor warns against sitting still for on long-haul flights. Here's why. (Freepik)

Understanding DVT risk on flights

In the video she titled, 'POV (point of view): you are on the pill on a long haul flight', a woman demonstrated how she did some exercises inside a washroom on a flight. Reacting to it, Dr Sood said: “Sitting for hours on a flight can increase your risk of deep vein thrombosis, which is a blood clot that forms in the deep veins, usually in the legs.”

He added, “The longer you are immobile, the slower your blood flows, which makes clotting more likely. The risk is higher if are on birth control (medication), recovering from an injury, a smoker or have a history of clotting disorders. But deep vein thrombosis can happen even without known risk factors.”

Prevention tips

Sharing tips to avoid this, Dr Sood suggested you get up and walk around the cabin periodically, do simple leg stretches while seated and consider wearing compression stockings to improve blood flow. 

He said, “On flights over four hours, try to stand and walk every 1 to 2 hours. While seated, flex your feet, rotate your ankles or do light stretches. Compression socks can also help keep the blood moving.”

He wrote in his caption, “Sitting still for hours can raise your risk of deep vein thrombosis, but walking, stretching, or wearing compression socks helps keep blood flowing. Do you ever move around mid-flight — or just try to tough it out?”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
