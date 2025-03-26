What is deep vein thrombosis? Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard out indefinitely due to blood clot

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is out indefinitely following a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, the team revealed. The 34-year-old is currently taking blood-thinning medication and will undergo regular monitoring and testing. Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.(Getty Images via AFP)

"Damian's health is our No. 1 priority," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement on Tuesday. "We will support him as he moves through this weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play. Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. We are thankful that this was identified and medicated quickly, which helps with the recovery."

Lillard, in a statement to NBA reporter Chris Haynes, said, "It's unfortunate that something outside of my control would come up. Along with the Bucks' medical staff, our priorities are to protect my health and safety. As much as I love basketball, I need to be there for my kids and my family. I'm grateful the Bucks acted quickly on this. They've been supportive and proactive throughout this process. I look forward to moving past this and continuing my career."

What is deep vein thrombosis?

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occurs when a blood clot, or thrombus, forms in a deep vein, typically in the leg. This condition often develops due to vein damage or sluggish blood flow, leading to clots that can partially or fully obstruct venous circulation, according to Cleveland Clinic.

DVT symptoms:

Blood pooling in the affected area.

Persistent leg swelling, which may develop gradually.

Elevated pressure within the veins.

Skin changes, such as increased pigmentation or discoloration.

Venous stasis ulcers, or leg sores caused by poor circulation.

Pain or tenderness, often noticeable when standing or walking.

Warmth in the swollen or painful area.

Enlarged surface veins near the skin.

Abdominal or flank pain, if clots impact deep abdominal veins.

Severe, sudden headaches or seizures, if clots affect brain veins.