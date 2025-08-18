Anesthesiologist reveals if women really get clumsier before periods and why it happens

Do you feel slightly off-balance and unusually clumsy on the days leading up to your period? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. PMS-ing is hard and it is your body’s way of asking for the extra love and care that it deserves. Silly mishaps like dropping your phone or tripping over the tiniest step is natural, and clumsiness is one of the lesser-known premenstrual symptoms that helps your body cope. The good news is, it's temporary and there are ways to manage it. Hormonal fluctuations during the late luteal phase can impact brain activity leading to reduced coordination.(Pexel)

Anesthesiologist, Dr. Kunal Sood deconstructs the biological reasoning behind these symptoms and shares how to counterbalance these effects in a new Instagram video. Dr. Sood, who is a registered practitioner from Maryland, breaks down the hormonal impact on brain activity that could lead to reduced balance and movement difficulties.

Effects of hormonal shifts on brain activity

The female body goes through hormonal shifts throughout the menstrual cycle, and according to Dr. Sood, in the premenstrual or late luteal phase, levels of estrogen and progesterone fluctuate and begin to drop. These hormonal shifts impact brain areas associated with movement and attention, affecting balance and coordination. This could lead to disruptions in spatial cognition, reaction time, and motor control resulting in coordination lapses that manifest in the form of little accidents like knocking things over or stumbling on steps.

How your body responds

The hormonal fluctuations affect areas of the brain responsible for processing movement and attention. This means that the ability to respond to your environment is slightly reduced, leading to unsteadiness or awkward motor coordination issues. Additionally, reduced estrogen levels also impact serotonin activity during the premenstrual stage, which can manifest as lethargy, fatigue, and decreased focus.

How to manage symptoms

Dr. Sood stated that these effects are temporary and easily manageable. Getting good sleep, keeping yourself hydrated, and staying active can help counterbalance these symptoms.

Additionally, a report from HuffPost with inputs from Pennsylvania gynaecologist Karen Tang, mentions regulating your sleep cycle and paying attention to sleep hygiene can help. Stretching and warming up before working out or engaging in activities that require high energy can improve agility and focus. Lara Briden, a naturopathic doctor and the author of the book “Period Repair Manual,” also suggested taking magnesium and vitamin B6 supplements in the weeks leading up to your period to improve brain function and aid serotonin and dopamine synthesis.

You can follow the above-mentioned steps to cope better with premenstrual clumsiness, but above all, make sure to be kind to your body and mindful of its needs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.