AIIMS gastroenterologist shares top 4 natural remedies for constipation: From posture on toilet seat to what to drink

Do you struggle with constipation often? In a September 19 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recommended four natural methods to alleviate occasional constipation. “Simple daily tweaks to your diet can transform gut health — and keep things moving,” he wrote in his caption. Also read | Struggling with constipation? Here’s what experts say you are doing wrong Dr Sethi shared his 'four best natural remedies to treat occasional constipation'.(Shutterstock)

In the video he posted, he advised people to modify their posture while on the toilet by using a stool to raise their knees above their hips, which straightens the anorectal angle and facilitates easier bowel movements. Dr Sethi's second strategy was – increased fluid intake, recommending a goal of eight glasses of water daily to soften stools.

Thirdly, he shared that you could increase your regular physical activity and exercise to hasten the transit time of food through the large intestine. Finally, he said that if these dietary and lifestyle adjustments prove ineffective, laxatives are a medication option that can encourage more frequent bowel emptying.

Dr Sethi shared his 'four best natural remedies to treat occasional constipation':

1. Modify your posture while on the toilet

“Tip number one: when you're trying to empty your bowels, raise your feet. So when you're sitting on the toilet seat, have a stool there and place your feet on that and try and make your knees come above your hip. And by doing this, you will straighten out the anorectal angle and this causes the stool to pass through much more easily,” Dr Sethi said.

2. Increase fluid intake

“Tip two: to make your stools softer and easier to pass, you need to drink more fluids. Try to aim for eight glasses daily,” he added.

3. Regular physical activity

He further said, “Tip three: increase your activity. So do more regular walking, more regular exercise. It is going to reduce the time it takes for the food to pass through your large intestine and you will have an easier time using the restroom.”

4. Laxatives as a last resort

Dr Sethi concluded, “So now, if the diet and the lifestyle changes are not helping you, then laxatives are a type of medication that can help the bowels empty more regularly.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.