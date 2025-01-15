Struggling with constipation? Here’s what experts say you are doing wrong

In a sedentary lifestyle, there is less exercise and healthy eating so, the intestine motility also drops down. The blood flow to the intestine will come down and once the intestine motility is down, the food will stay for a longer time in the large intestine. Is your diet causing chronic constipation? Here’s how to fix it.(Unsplash)

If the stools are in the large intestine for a long time, the absorption of water takes place more, Hence, the stool becomes very dry and hard.

What are the symptoms of chronic constipation

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gowthami N, Consultant Proctologist at Healing Hands Clinic, answered, “Constipation is passing stools less than 3 times in a week. There may be dry or hard stools where patients may use fingers to evacuate it and there might be a lot of incomplete evacuation of stools followed with abdomen pain and they might feel that there is something stuck in their rectum.”

Lifestyle changes to avoid chronic constipation

Dr Gowthami N shared, “At least a minimum of 15-20 minutes of exercise is required in a day, the carbohydrate intake has to be decreased, fibre intake has to be increased. At least 35 grams of vegetables in the diet should be there and drinking lots of water.”

If it doesn't work with lifestyle changes, what needs to be done?

Dr Gowthami N revealed, “If lifestyle changes do not work, then medicines are the option. Laxatives will help, there are a lot of types of laxatives, there are laxatives that increase the water content in stools or there are many stimulants that decrease constipation. Iit depends on the type of constipation one is going through. It may be because of chronic illness or less intake of water or a sedentary lifestyle. The more education regarding fibre food is required and for aged patients, their metabolism decreases so we have to focus on increasing their metabolism.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.