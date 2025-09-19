Woman says eating this 1 Indian dish helped her lose 5 kg in 2 days: 'It is a belly fat burning tool you can use daily'

Are you trying to lose weight fast? Neha Parihar, who shares insights into her weight loss and also fitness and diet tips on her Instagram page Growithneha, said in a September 14 post, “Eating this helped me drop 5 kg within 2 days: anti-inflammatory easy cheela.” Also read | Green coffee for weight loss: Benefits and how to make it at home Neha's anti-inflammatory cheela recipe might be a healthy dish for weight loss. (Representative picture: Freepik)

She wrote in her caption, “Looking for a no-nonsense weight loss breakfast that won’t leave you hungry in 2 hours? Try this high-fibre, anti-bloat desi cheela — it’s packed with erated veggies like carrot + spinach for micronutrients and volume, ajwain + kasuri methi to reduce gas, indigestion, and water retention and Indian spice mix to naturally boost metabolism. This isn’t just a filler meal. It’s a gut-loving, belly-fat-burning tool you can use daily... no protein powder, no fancy ingredients, just real Indian food made right.”

Remember, while this recipe might have helped Neha lose 5 kg in 2 days, it's essential to consult a doctor or nutritinist before making significant changes to your diet. Ahead, check out Neha's recipe:

Ingredients

• ½ cup besan (gram flour)

• 1 small carrot, grated

• 1 small handful chopped spinach

• 1 chopped green chilli (optional)

• Handful of fresh dhaniya (coriander)

• ½ tsp ajwain + 1 tsp kasuri methi

• Pinch of haldi, red chilli, jeera powder, black salt

• Water to make a smooth batter

Method

• Mix everything into a pourable batter.

• Heat a non-stick pan. Pour and spread like a pancake.

• Cook each side for 2–3 mins till golden.

• Serve with mint chutney or plain dahi.

According to neha, here is why it works for weight loss:

⦿ Fibre-rich = Keeps you full, avoids cravings

⦿ No refined flour, no dairy = Inflammation control

⦿ High in micronutrients = Better digestion, skin, energy

⦿ Ajwain + methi = Bloating, acidity and gut healing

Should you try this weight loss recipe?

Losing 5 kg in 2 days sounds too good to be true. While Neha's anti-inflammatory cheela recipe might be a healthy dish, experts warn that rapid weight loss isn't always safe or sustainable. So, can eating something like this help you lose weight in no time at all?

In a 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kiran Soni, head, department of nutrition and health, Yatharth Hospital, Greater Noida, revealed how realistic, effective, and, most importantly, safe such quick weight loss recipes are.

She said, “One thing that matters is – what was the initial weight? If the person's weight was around 90-100 kg, then it is possible to reduce weight fast but that may be due to loss of water... the weight loss would depend on the person's current weight, height and metabolic rate. People who have more muscle can lose weight faster compared to those who are obese, and therefore have more fat.”

Dr Soni further said that reducing calorie intake can help you lose weight faster. She added that factors such as the timing of your meal — before sunset or after sunset — also affect how fast or slow your weight loss is.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.