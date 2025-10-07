48-year-old Raipur mom who lost 43 kg shows 'side effect of lifting weights' in before and after pics: ‘People may ask…’

Does lifting weights make a woman look bulky and manly? In a November 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey revealed the truth. According to him, contrary to popular belief, lifting weights can be incredibly beneficial for women, both physically and mentally. Sushma Pachouri Khadia, who has showcased her impressive weight loss journey on social media, agreed. Also read | Boney Kapoor’s '26 kg weight loss without gym': Doctor explains if 'skipping dinner, having fruits for breakfast' works Sushma Pachouri Khadia, a fitness coach and content creator from Raipur, has inspired many with her remarkable weight loss journey. (Instagram/ Sushma Pachouri Khadia)

Sushma's incredible fitness journey

Sushma's Instagram is all about health and fitness. The 48-year-old Raipur-based fitness coach and content creator lost 43 kg – she once weighed 93 kg and is now down to 50 kg – and shared her transformation on social media, highlighting the importance of eating clean, home-cooked food and working out regularly.

In an October 5 post titled 'side-effects of lifting weights', Sushma, who is mother to an 18-year-old, shared an honest account of how your life can change once you make weightlifting a part of your fitness routine.

Sushma's post about the 'side-effects' of lifting weights is relatable and humorous. Here are some key points she mentioned in her post:

‘Your energy levels might skyrocket’

1. You might accidentally start feeling confident every time you pass a mirror.

2. Clothes will fit better — how annoying, right?

3. People may start asking, “What’s your workout routine?” — so much attention.

4. Your energy levels might skyrocket, ruining your excuse for being lazy.

5. Stress? What stress? You’ll lose your favourite reason to complain.

6. Lifting groceries will suddenly feel like child’s play — how boring.

7. You’ll start sleeping better, glowing more, and feeling unstoppable — sounds awful.

8. And worst of all — you might just fall in love with your stronger, healthier self. Tragic.

Overall, weightlifting can be a great way to improve your health and fitness, but it's essential to be aware of the potential risks and take necessary precautions.

Moreover, weightlifting helps women develop lean muscle, enhancing their physique without bulk. In fact, it helps women achieve strength, confidence, and overall fitness.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.