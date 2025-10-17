AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares top 10 foods for instant constipation relief: Chia seeds, spinach, lentils

If you’ve been dealing with bloating, irregular bowel movements, or that heavy, uncomfortable feeling after meals, constipation might be the culprit. The good news? Relief could be as simple as adding the right foods to your plate. Check out top 10 foods to naturally relieve constipation and improve digestion. (Shutterstock)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford universities, shared in his October 12 Instagram post 10 of the best foods that can help ease constipation naturally, improve digestion, and keep your gut functioning smoothly. (Also read: AIIMS-trained dermatologist shares simple ‘vegetarian protein guide’ for strong, healthy hair: Moong dal chilla to oats )

Whether you deal with occasional constipation or chronic digestive sluggishness, this list will help you poop naturally, without relying on laxatives,” Dr Sethi wrote in the caption. Here’s a look at his recommended foods:

Fruits that promote digestion

1. Kiwi: Rich in fibre and actinidin enzyme, kiwi helps stimulate bowel movement and improve digestion.

2. Papaya: Loaded with papain, this tropical fruit aids digestion and helps clear the digestive tract naturally.

3. Prunes: Known for their natural laxative properties, prunes contain sorbitol and insoluble fibre that promote regularity.

4. Flax seeds: A great source of both soluble and insoluble fibre, flax seeds add bulk to stools and ease passage.

Seeds, grains, veggies for smooth bowel movement

5. Chia seeds: When soaked, they form a gel-like consistency that softens stools and helps relieve constipation.

6. Oats: Packed with beta-glucan fibre, oats support healthy digestion and prevent sluggish bowel movements.

7. Lentils: High in fibre and plant-based protein, lentils support gut health and regular elimination.

8. Spinach: The magnesium and fibre in spinach help soften stools and stimulate intestinal activity.

9. Pears: Containing both fibre and sorbitol, pears act as a natural remedy for constipation relief.

10. Sweet potatoes: Their high fibre and water content make sweet potatoes a gentle yet effective food for promoting bowel regularity.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.