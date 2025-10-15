AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 3 seeds that cleanse your gut naturally: ‘Clean your gut like a brush…’

Gut issues like bloating, irregularity, and digestive discomfort are common, but simple dietary changes can make a noticeable difference. Natural remedies, especially fibre-rich seeds, can support digestion and even help cleanse your gut effectively. Certain seeds, when incorporated correctly into your daily meals, act like a gentle brush for your digestive system, promoting regularity, reducing inflammation, and feeding your gut microbiome. Some seeds can naturally boost gut health and fix your digestion issues!(Pexel)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, has highlighted three seeds that are excellent for gut health and can help cleanse your digestive system naturally. In an Instagram video shared on October 13, the gastroenterologist detailed the digestive benefits of chia, flax, and basil seeds, explaining how they support gut health and offering tips on how to consume them for maximum effect.

Chia seeds

According to Dr Sethi, chia seeds are packed with soluble fibres which form a gel when soaked in water. He explains that this gel does three things - “First, it slows down sugar absorption. Second, it feeds your gut microbiome. And third, it helps you stay regular. Yes, I mean it helps you poop better.”

However, he cautions against consuming these seeds dry. He recommends soaking them for at least 20 to 30 minutes before consumption, if not overnight. His favourite way to consume chia seeds is, “I like to mix one to two tablespoons in almond milk or yoghurt, and add berries.”

Flaxseeds

The gastroenterologist calls these seeds “tiny but powerful,” since they are loaded with omega-3s - especially ALA, which is an anti-inflammatory compound - and helps combat bloating, regulates hormones and supports heart health.

However, flaxseeds cannot be consumed in whole form. The gastroenterologist explains, “Your body cannot absorb much from whole flax seeds. You've got to grind them. Ground flax seeds help with bloating, hormone balance, and even cholesterol management.”

He recommends consuming flaxseeds three to four times a week and his personal favourite way is to add ground flaxseeds in his smoothie or oatmeal.

Basil seeds

According to Dr Sethi, basil seeds, also known as sabja seeds, look like chia seeds but they are even cooler. He explains, “They expand faster, have similar soluble fibre benefits like chia seeds, and are often used in ayurvedic medicine for digestion.”

He recommends mixing basil seeds with chia seeds and adding the blend to oatmeal, almond milk, or almond yoghurt for a nutritious boost.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.