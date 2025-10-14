Search
Tue, Oct 14, 2025
Multigrain flours to boost fibre for better nutrition and digestion: 8 picks

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 11:08 pm IST

Looking to make your meals healthier? These multigrain flours combine whole grains and seeds to boost fibre, aid digestion, and improve overall daily nutrition.

Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains, 10kg pack | High Fibre & High Protein Multigrain Atta | 6 Natural Grains View Details checkDetails

Pillsbury Multigrain Wheat Atta | 100% Wholegrain Atta | Upto 6 hours of Softness| 7 Natural Grains | 5Kg View Details checkDetails

Two Brothers Organic Farms Khapli Multigrain Atta (5kg)| 8 Super Grains Flour Mix, Diabetic Friendly |High Fibre & High Protein | Low GI Atta | Khapli, Jowar, Jau, Ragi, Soybean, Kulthi, Chana, Alsi View Details checkDetails

sugar.fit Sugar Control Atta, 8-in-1 Multigrain Atta Sharbati Wheat, Soybean, Black Gram, Ragi, Barley, Fenugreek, Flax Seeds and Horse Gram (5 kg) View Details checkDetails

Organic Tattva Organic Multigrain Flour, 5 Kg View Details checkDetails

Indijan Multigrain Superfood Atta/Flour 5 Kg|11 Ingridients & 35% Millets+Superfoods/Low carb + Protein+ Vitamins+ Dietary fibre/100% Wholegrain/Immunity Booster/Diabetic Friendly/Low GI View Details checkDetails

Sugar Watchers Low GI 7-Grain Atta | Diabetic Friendly | Clinically Certified Low GI | Dietician Recommended | Goodness of Jowar, Chana & Isabgol | High Protein & High Fibre | Rich in Iron, Magnesium and Calcium | Multigrain atta for entire family | 4 Kg View Details checkDetails

Wheafree Multigrain Gluten Free Atta (5Kg) (Pack of 1) | Soya Free | Lactose Free | Easy to Digest | Suitable for Celiacs | Healthy and Tasty | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

For many households, roti or bread is a dietary staple. However, achieving modern health goals, such as improved digestion and sustained energy, requires more than just traditional flour. Regular white flour and even plain whole wheat often lose key nutrients and fibre during processing, making meals less wholesome and less beneficial for overall health. Multigrain flour is the ultimate upgrade for health-conscious kitchens. By blending different grains and seeds, multigrain atta delivers a broader range of essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and plant-based protein. It also contains high levels of dietary fibre, including both soluble and insoluble types, which support digestion, keep you fuller for longer, and promote gut health.

Fuel your day with multigrain flours that blend taste, texture, and nutrition in every meal.(Adobe)
Fuel your day with multigrain flours that blend taste, texture, and nutrition in every meal.(Adobe)

In this guide, multigrain flour brands have been chosen by studying user reviews and ratings on Amazon India, as well as on the basis of brand reputation.

Multigrain flours for fibre and better digestion:

Multigrain flour has a lower glycemic index compared to that made from refined flours, resulting in more stable blood sugar levels, as reported by the National Library of Medicine.

1.

Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains, 10kg pack
Aashirvaad Multigrain Atta combines six natural grains, carefully selected for their high fibre and protein content. Ideal for daily rotis and breads, it supports healthy digestion, promotes gut wellness, and keeps you fuller for longer. Packed with essential nutrients, this 10kg atta is perfect for families seeking a wholesome, fibre-rich alternative to regular wheat flour.

2.

Pillsbury Multigrain Wheat Atta | 100% Wholegrain Atta
Pillsbury Multigrain Wheat Atta combines seven natural grains, providing 100% wholegrain nutrition for healthier meals. Its high fibre content aids digestion, while the unique mix keeps rotis soft for up to six hours. Ideal for health-conscious families and individuals seeking balanced nutrition, this 5kg atta supports energy, gut wellness, and daily wholesome eating without compromising on taste or texture.

3.

Two Brothers Organic Farms Khapli Multigrain Atta (5kg)| 8 Super Grains Flour Mix, Diabetic Friendly |High Fibre & High Protein | Low GI Atta | Khapli, Jowar, Jau, Ragi, Soybean, Kulthi, Chana, Alsi
Packed with high dietary fibre, this Khapli multigrain atta supports healthy digestion and keeps you full longer. Made from eight nutrient-rich grains—including Khapli, Jowar, Ragi, Soybean, and Chana—it’s low on glycemic index, high in protein, and ideal for balanced, diabetic-friendly meals. Perfect for daily rotis and breads, it promotes gut health and sustained energy naturally.

4.

sugar.fit Sugar Control Atta, 8-in-1 Multigrain Atta Sharbati Wheat, Soybean, Black Gram, Ragi, Barley, Fenugreek, Flax Seeds and Horse Gram (5 kg)
Diabetic-friendly and rich in fibre, this 8-in-1 multigrain atta supports balanced blood sugar levels and healthy digestion. Made with Sharbati wheat, Ragi, Soybean, Barley, Black Gram, Fenugreek, Flax Seeds, and Horse Gram, it’s ideal for health-conscious individuals seeking nutritious, daily meals. Perfect for rotis, parathas, and other wholesome preparations, it combines taste with functional wellness.

5.

Organic Tattva Organic Multigrain Flour, 5 Kg
Rich in dietary fibre and packed with nutrient-dense grains, this organic multigrain flour is a wholesome choice for daily meals. Made from a blend of grains, including wheat, Ragi, and Jowar, as well as pulses, it supports healthy digestion, sustained energy, and overall wellness. Ideal for rotis and breads, it combines natural nutrition with gut-friendly fibre for a balanced diet.

6.

Indijan Multigrain Superfood Atta/Flour 5 Kg|11 Ingridients & 35% Millets+Superfoods/Low carb + Protein+ Vitamins+ Dietary fibre/100% Wholegrain/Immunity Booster/Diabetic Friendly/Low GI
Packed with 11 nutrient-rich ingredients, including 35% millets and superfoods, this multigrain atta is a powerhouse of protein, vitamins, and dietary fibre. Low in carbs and with a low glycemic index, it supports healthy digestion, immunity, and sustained energy. Ideal for diabetic-friendly, wholegrain meals, it’s a unique choice for those seeking a nutritious, balanced, and wholesome flour option.

7.

Sugar Watchers Low GI 7-Grain Atta

Support healthy blood sugar and weight management with this low-GI 7-grain atta. Packed with Jowar, Chana, and Isabgol, it’s rich in protein, fibre, iron, magnesium, and calcium. Diabetic-friendly and dietician-recommended, it aids digestion, promotes satiety, and nourishes the entire family. Perfect for wholesome rotis and meals, it combines taste with functional, health-focused benefits.

8.

Wheafree Multigrain Gluten Free Atta (5Kg)
This gluten-free multigrain atta is a healthy, easy-to-digest choice for celiacs and health-conscious families. Free from soya and lactose, it supports gentle digestion while providing essential nutrients and fibre. Ideal for rotis, parathas, and everyday meals, it combines wholesome nutrition with excellent taste, making it a safe, nutritious, and vegetarian-friendly option for balanced, health-focused cooking.

Benefits of multigrain flour

  • High in Fibre: Supports digestion, prevents constipation, and promotes gut health as it is high in both soluble and insoluble fibre.

  • Rich in Nutrients: Provides B vitamins, iron, magnesium, and antioxidants, which contribute to overall well-being.

  • Weight & Heart Health: Promotes satiety and may help reduce LDL cholesterol and blood pressure, contributing to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Multigrain flours are a versatile, nutritious choice for rotis, breads, and baked goods, enhancing fibre intake, digestion, and overall wellness.

  • What is multigrain flour?

    A blend of two or more grains and seeds, richer in fibre, protein, and nutrients than regular flour.

  • How does it aid digestion?

    High fibre content promotes regular bowel movements and supports gut health.

  • Can it help manage weight and blood sugar?

    Yes, fibre slows carb absorption, keeps you full, and helps maintain stable glucose levels.

  • Who should use it?

    Anyone seeking better digestion, balanced nutrition, or weight and sugar management.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

