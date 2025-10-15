Florida gastroenterologist shares a natural remedy for diarrhoea and constipation: ‘Proven to relieve all types of IBS…’

Digestive issues like diarrhoea and constipation are among the most common gut complaints, often linked to poor dietary habits, stress, or underlying conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). While over-the-counter medications can offer temporary relief, certain plant-based fibres and traditional treatments have shown promising results in easing symptoms and promoting smoother digestion. Try out this natural remedy recommended by Dr Salhab, if you suffer from diarrhoea or constipation.(Pixabay)

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, has shared a natural remedy that can help relieve both constipation and diarrhoea.

In an Instagram video shared on October 14, the gastroenterologist highlights the benefits of psyllium husk, explaining how it supports gut health, alleviates IBS symptoms, and offers guidance on how to use it effectively.

How does psyllium husk work?

According to Dr Salhab, it works as a “water manager” for your gut. He explains, “If your stool is too loose, it actually soaks up the excess water and firms it. But if you're constipated, it adds gentle bulk, makes it easier and more comfortable to pass without straining or cramping.” He adds that it just balances your gut, instead of forcing a bowel movement.

A natural treatment

The gastroenterologist mentions that psyllium husk fibre is considered as a natural treatment for diarrhoea and constipation. It is one of the few fibres proven to relieve all types of IBS, including constipation-predominant, diarrhoea-predominant and mixed types.

“It’s been clinically studied to improve stool regularity, normalise bowel movements, and even reduce abdominal pain and bloating when introduced slowly,” Dr Salhab points out. “Psyllium works like a gut stabiliser - it absorbs excess water when things move too fast and adds hydration and bulk when things slow down.” In addition to this, it’s gentle on the stomach and doesn’t cause bloating.

Directions for use

The gastroenterologist recommends, “So you start with about one teaspoon - about five grams - once a day. You mix it with a full glass of water and you increase it as tolerated.” Psyllium husk is available in powder and capsule forms, and Dr Salhab says that both work equally well. However, he advises that hydration is a must - you need to drink plenty of water while taking psyllium husk.

