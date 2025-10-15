Dermatologist warns ‘chia seeds is not for everyone’; reveals 5 cases in which people should absolutely avoid

Ever since chia seeds gained popularity for their benefits to gut health and overall well-being, people have started incorporating this superfood into their daily diets to reap the maximum benefits. However, is it okay to consume chia seeds so freely without knowing if they suit your body? If you experience gas, bloating, or gut issues, be cautious of chia seeds. (Adobe Stock)

Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin, MD, dermatologist, MRCP, and a diploma in allergy, believes not. In an Instagram video shared on August 27, the dermatologist highlighted 5 cases in which people should absolutely avoid consuming chia seeds. Let's find out what they are:

5 people who should avoid eating chia seeds

Sharing the 5 cases in which chia seeds consumption should absolutely be avoided, Dr Sarin wrote, “Chia seeds are not for everyone. Here are five kinds of people who should be ultra careful.” Let's find out what they are:

1. Gas, bloating, or gut issues

According to the dermatologist, if you experience gas, bloating, or gut issues, be cautious of chia seeds, as they can swell in the stomach, potentially leading to cramps and a gassy feeling for those with gut issues. “Start with half a teaspoon and see how your gut reacts,” she suggested.

2. Low blood pressure

“People who have low blood pressure should consume chia seeds cautiously, as they are naturally rich in alpha-linolenic acid and potassium, which lower your blood pressure. This might leave you feeling dizzy or weak,” she explained.

3. Consume blood thinners

Dr Sarin warned that if you or your parents are on blood thinners, such as aspirin or warfarin, be mindful of having chia seeds. Consuming too much omega-3 from chia seeds can exacerbate bleeding, she noted.

Chia seeds are not for everyone. (Gemini AI)

4. Sesame seeds, mustard, or flaxseed allergy

Next, the dermatologist warned that if you are allergic to sesame seeds, mustard, or flaxseeds, there's a slight chance of cross-reaction with chia seeds. “Watch out for signs like itching, redness, or breathing issues,” she warned.

5. Kidney problems

Finally, if you have kidney problems, be cautious. “Chia seeds contain potassium and phosphorus, which are not safe in large amounts,” Dr Sarin said.

In the end, she suggested, “For most people, 1-2 tablespoons of chia seeds soaked in water is absolutely fine. Keep drinking water throughout the day if you take chia seeds; otherwise, your gut will not be happy.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.