Cardiologist with 20 years of experience says if you are over 30 ask your doctor this instead of weight loss tips

Weight loss can be a challenging endeavour, especially after a certain age. You can fix your diet with healthy, protein- and fibre-rich foods, fix your workout routine with a mix of strength and cardio exercises, and walk 10k steps daily. If you’ve tried every diet and still feel stuck — here’s what I want you to know: After 30, your metabolism doesn’t just slow down. Your hormones shift. (Freepik)

However, if you don't address some internal issues within your body, your efforts will not yield effective results. And this stagnation can lead to frustration. Also Read | AIIMS New Delhi-trained neurosurgeon with 25 years of experience reveals if whey protein actually damages your kidneys

‘Ask your doctor why my metabolism stopped working’

Highlighting this, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, MD, an interventional cardiologist with 20 years of experience, shared in an October 15 Instagram post — titled ‘If you’re over 30 don't ask your doctor about weight loss. Ask them this…' — how, after 30, instead of asking the reason for not losing weight, you should be asking your doctor about your metabolism.

Why? Dr Bhojraj explained, “If you’ve tried every diet and still feel stuck — here’s what I want you to know: After 30, your metabolism doesn’t just slow down. Your hormones shift. Your muscle tone declines. Your cells stop producing energy efficiently.”

The result? This makes fat loss harder, regardless of how ‘healthy’ your diet is. The cardiologist suggested, “So instead of asking ‘How do I lose weight?’ Ask ‘Why has my metabolism stopped working?’ Because when you fix that — everything changes.”

Here’s where I start:

To figure out that your metabolism is the culprit, the cardiologist suggested getting some essential health tests done. They are:

Thyroid health – the engine for your metabolism

Insulin resistance – the silent blocker of fat loss

Cortisol balance – chronic stress keeps your body in ‘store mode’

Mitochondrial support – where your body actually burns fuel

“You don’t need another plan that fails your body. You need a functional plan tailored to your body — one that helps you burn better, sleep deeper, and feel alive again,” the cardiologist advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.