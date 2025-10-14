Cardiologist with 20 years experience says instead of coffee do 2 things to get more energy, not live in survival mode

The first morning coffee is magical. For many, it helps wake them up and feel energised. But how true is the response that people generally expect from coffee? Does it actually energise you for the upcoming day? According to Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, there may be a better alternative. Get morning sunlight within an hour of waking — it resets your circadian rhythm and stabilises cortisol. (Freepik)

The board-certified interventional cardiologist with over 20 years of experience, in an October 14 Instagram post, shed light on how coffee may not be the best option to drink immediately after waking up, to feel energised throughout the day. Here's what he said:

‘You don’t need another cup of coffee…’

Explaining the various disadvantages of drinking coffee right after waking up, Dr Bhojraj stressed, “Let’s be honest—you’re not tired because you need more coffee. You’re tired because you’re running on empty. You push through, hit snooze, grab caffeine, repeat — and still wonder why you’re exhausted by 2 PM.”

He noted, “I see it every day in my patients: smart, motivated people who’ve learned to live in survival mode. You don’t need another cup [of coffee].” Rather, he suggested doing two small things to start your day right:

Step 1

“Get morning sunlight within an hour of waking — it resets your circadian rhythm and stabilises cortisol,” the cardiologist advised.

Step 2

Next, he suggested reducing consumption of ultra-processed foods that can cause spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels. “They steal more energy than they give,” Dr Bhojraj warned.

Try these 2 steps, instead of coffee.

How does this help? “When your body gets the inputs it was designed for — light, movement, nourishment, and rest — it stops surviving and starts thriving. No stimulants. No extremes. Just consistency,” he explained.

What happens in your body when you have the first sip of coffee?

A report shared by the British daily, The Telegraph, studied the effects of caffeine consumption on the body after the first sip. From causing an increase in the heart rate to having the sudden urge to urinate, learn the details about the various effects of coffee on our bodies here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.