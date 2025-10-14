Bengaluru gynaecologist with 17 years experience warns '1 in 5 women have postpartum depression yet most go undiagnosed'

The arrival of a baby is often a moment of immense joy for many parents. However, while many new mothers feel elated, for some, it can be tiring and a period of doubt and fear. And it is perfectly normal to feel so, too. More than 60 percent of working mothers report handling the majority of domestic tasks even when they are primary earners or hold high-pressure jobs. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Varini N, senior consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist with 17 years of experience, Milann Fertility Hospital, Bengaluru, however, stated that when these feelings get converted to extreme levels of sadness, loneliness, loss of interest, change in appetite, insomnia, worthlessness, and frequent crying, it may be postpartum depression (PPD). “It is a condition that still remains largely overlooked in society,” she stated.

1 in 5 women experience postpartum depression

Despite growing conversations around it, Dr Varini noted that postpartum depression continues to be a blind spot in our healthcare and workplace systems. “Studies indicate that up to 1 in 5 women experience postpartum depression, yet most go undiagnosed or untreated due to stigma, lack of awareness, and insufficient healthcare support,” she added.

Postpartum depression is a clinical mental health condition. It is not a mood but a type of depression after childbirth that requires professional help. (Shutterstock)

Moreover, the emotional and cognitive toll of motherhood is too often invisible, ignored, or underestimated. Dr Varini also pointed out the causes of postpartum depression, which are:

sudden hormonal changes,

stress,

family history,

and psychosocial factors.

She added, “Mood regulation is significantly affected by the sudden drop in estrogen and progesterone levels after childbirth. Coupled with sleep deprivation due to feeding, lifestyle adjustments, and societal expectations, mothers are at significant risk of developing depression in the postpartum period.”

“The emotional wellbeing of new mothers is not just a personal issue—it’s a public health priority that demands systemic attention. Women’s roles have often expanded due to circumstantial necessity. Yet, motherhood, especially in its early stages, remains deeply undervalued in both societal and organisational contexts,” added Dr Varini N.

The cognitive burden of mothers

Lastly, the burden of cognitive load, often experienced by new mothers, goes beyond the physical aspects of childbirth. According to the gynaecologist, it includes:

mental strain of constant vigilance,

emotional labour,

sleep deprivation,

and the never-ending cycle of decision-making that comes with caregiving.

“For mothers—particularly postpartum—it encompasses managing newborn care, family expectations, work obligations (if they’ve returned to employment), and the psychological pressure to ‘bounce back.’ This persistent overload can lead to postpartum depression, anxiety, and long-term burnout,” the gynaecologist shared.

Mental burnout can manifest as dissociation, reduced motivation, and chronic fatigue—affecting the mother’s health, the child’s development, and family wellbeing. (Freepik)

‘Working mothers handle majority of domestic tasks…’

Dr Vikram Vora, medical director at International SOS (India), told HT Lifestyle, “The implications of untreated maternal mental health conditions are profound. Beyond emotional exhaustion, mothers may face:

increased risk of cardiovascular disease,

anxiety disorders,

impaired immunity,

and metabolic issues.”

“Moreover, mental burnout can manifest as dissociation, reduced motivation, and chronic fatigue—affecting the mother’s health, the child’s development, and family wellbeing,” Dr Vora pointed out.

He added, “More than 60 percent of working mothers report handling the majority of domestic tasks even when they are primary earners or hold high-pressure jobs. This ‘second shift’ robs them of rest and recovery, worsening mental health outcomes.”

To support working mothers, Dr Vora suggests that organisations allow new mothers flexible work options, empathetic leadership, and accessible wellbeing resources, which can ease their transition and foster long-term engagement. “When organisations invest in maternal mental health, they not only protect individuals—they build healthier families and communities,” he noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

