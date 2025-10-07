Gynaecologist debunks 4 myths about uterine fibroids that cause unnecessary alarm: ‘Most fibroids are not cancerous…’

Uterine fibroids are among the most common gynaecological conditions, yet they remain clouded by myths and misconceptions. Many people mistakenly assume that fibroids are a form of cancer or always require surgery, which often leads to unnecessary anxiety. In reality, most fibroids are benign and manageable with proper medical guidance. Uterine fibroids are hardly ever cancerous, according to Dr Neema Sharma.(Pexel)

Addressing this widespread misinformation, Dr Neema Sharma, Director and Head of the Department of Minimal Access Gynae and Obstetrics at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, draws on her 33 years of experience to clarify the facts and debunk four prevalent myths about uterine fibroids. In an Instagram video posted on April 23, she highlights how uterine fibroids are often surrounded by misinformation and unnecessary fear. She goes on to break down four common myths and advises consulting a gynaecologist if an ultrasound detects a fibroid, rather than panicking or assuming the worst.

What are fibroids?

According to Mayo Clinic, uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths that commonly develop in the uterus, typically during a woman’s reproductive years. They rarely become cancerous and are not associated with an increased risk of other uterine cancers.

Myth 1: Fibroids are cancerous

Dr Sharma states, “Most fibroids are not cancerous.” She explains that they are growths that develop in the uterus, and in most cases, they do not lead to malignancy.

Myth 2: Every fibroid requires surgery

The gynaecologist states that again, this is a misconception. She says, “If the fibroid is not causing any problem - if not causing any symptoms - and it is small in size, we don’t have to do anything for it.”

Myth 3: Medicines can shrink the fibroid

According to Dr Sharma, this is a myth. She states, “Medicines cannot shrink the fibroid. If they are causing symptoms, it has to be removed surgically.”

Myth 4: Every fibroid shows symptoms

Dr Sharma emphasises that every fibroid does not show symptoms. She further explains, “Most of the fibroids are asymptomatic, and they do not cause any symptoms.”

