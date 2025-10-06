Psychiatrist shares how late-night scrolling, anxiety and stress are fueling a sleep crisis among Gen Z

Sleep deprivation is becoming a serious issue among Gen Z, with many staying up late scrolling, studying, or gaming. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Megha Agarwal, consultant psychiatrist, Kaialsh Deepak Hospital, explains how these disrupted sleep patterns are taking a toll on their mental health, leading to increased stress, anxiety, and mood swings. (Also read: Therapist says these 5 everyday habits could secretly damage your mental health: ‘It destroys your attention span’ ) Gen Z faces rising stress and sleep issues amid digital distractions and hormonal changes. (Pexels)

Why is Gen Z struggling to get enough sleep

Sleep is one of the core pillars of health, yet Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, faces unprecedented challenges in getting adequate rest. While older generations may chalk it up to poor habits, the reality is far more complex. Constant digital exposure, high levels of anxiety, and rising rates of depression are all contributing to a chronic sleep deficit.

A study published in ScienceDirect found that many in this cohort are getting only around 6 hours of sleep per night, well below the recommended eight to ten hours for adolescents and young adults. Chronic sleep deprivation among Gen Z not only affects mental health but also cognitive abilities and overall wellness. To understand this issue, it’s important to explore the digital, social, and biological factors shaping their lives.

How are technology and lifestyle affecting Gen Z’s sleep

A major contributor to Gen Z’s sleep issues is digital technology. Smartphones, tablets, and laptops emit blue light, which disrupts melatonin and the natural sleep cycle. Social media, streaming, and online gaming lead to “sleep procrastination,” where teens sacrifice rest for late-night engagement. Research shows that teenagers who stop using devices an hour before bed gain nearly two extra hours of sleep over a school week. Yet addictive notifications and FOMO make it hard to disconnect, reinforcing anxiety, irritability, and mood disturbances.

Digital technology and stress fuel sleep problems among Gen Z, experts warn. (Shutterstock)

Gen Z faces unprecedented stress levels. Globally, 25% report mental health declines over the past three years, compared to 14% of baby boomers, with females particularly affected. Economic pressures, academic stress, and social media comparisons elevate cortisol, disrupting sleep. Puberty and natural hormonal shifts also delay the internal clock, making teens biologically predisposed to stay up late. Combined with poor sleep hygiene, early wake-ups, and physical inactivity, these factors exacerbate fatigue, cognitive issues, and emotional instability.

What can be done to restore healthy sleep patterns?

Insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and other sleep disorders are increasingly diagnosed among Gen Z. Left untreated, they can worsen mental health, concentration, and immunity. Diagnostic tools like EEGs and polysomnography, along with interventions like CBT-I, melatonin supplements, and better sleep hygiene, help restore healthy patterns.

Digital curfews, blue light filters, mindfulness, meditation, consistent wake-up times, proper nutrition, and exposure to daylight can improve sleep quality.

Dr Megha emphasises a cultural shift where rest is valued, not optional. With awareness, practical strategies, and societal support, Gen Z can break the cycle of chronic sleep deprivation and harness restorative sleep for mental, cognitive, and emotional well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.