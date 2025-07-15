Therapist says these 5 everyday habits could secretly damage your mental health: ‘It destroys your attention span’

Feeling mentally exhausted even when life seems fine? Struggling with low motivation or emotional burnout without knowing why? Sometimes, it's not major life events but simple everyday habits that silently impact your mental health. Jeffrey Meltzer, licensed therapist, shared in his July 14 Instagram post 5 common behaviours that could be hurting your mental health more than you realise. (Also read: Neuropsychologist shares 2 simple things you should do for better mental health: ‘Socialise as much as possible and…’ ) Check out 5 everyday habits that may be undermining your mental health. (Freepik)

"Some habits can slowly wear down your mental health. It helps to notice them early and lean into behaviours that protect your mind," Jeffrey wrote in the caption.

1. Overstimulation

"When your day is filled with quick dopamine hits, endless scrolling, constant gaming, short-form content, it destroys your attention span and makes it harder to feel motivated or focused. Instead, try doing something that takes real effort. It might feel difficult at first, but it leaves you feeling stronger, prouder, and more in control," says Jeffrey.

2. Social isolation

Jeffrey explains that while it might feel safer to withdraw, humans are wired for connection. "The more you isolate, the harder it becomes to reconnect. Even one genuine conversation a day can make a difference. It reminds your brain that connection is still safe and possible," he says.

3. Staying indoors too much

"Your brain and body need time outdoors to function well. When you stay inside all day, your energy drops, your mood dips, and your sense of time can start to blur. Even just 15 minutes of fresh air and sunlight can help reset your mind and lift your mood," says Jeffrey.

4. Neglecting your sleep

"When sleep suffers, everything else does too. You become more irritable, more anxious, more forgetful, and less emotionally resilient. A consistent sleep schedule, without screens before bed, can be one of the most powerful tools to protect your mental health," Jeffrey advises.

5. Consuming too much news

Jeffrey adds, "Staying informed is important, but being glued to the headlines can trap your nervous system in a constant state of fear. You don't need to block it out completely, just set limits. Stay aware, but don't let it cost you your peace of mind."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.