NHS doctor shares '5 everyday habits that are ageing your brain': Doom scrolling to skipping meals, especially breakfast

Dr Amir Khan, a general practitioner working in the UK-based National Health Service, shared in a July 7 Instagram video that keeping your brain healthy as you age is crucial for maintaining cognitive function, independence, and overall well-being. Also read | Top 5 habits that can help keep you young and healthy forever Did you know excessive exposure to negative news can increase stress and anxiety? (Freepik)

He revealed '5 things that could be ageing your brain'. By being aware of these habits, you can take steps to modify them and support brain health. According to Dr Khan, 'here are 5 everyday habits that are quietly ageing your brain':

1. Constant multitasking

"We think we are being productive, but jumping between tasks stresses the brain, and it can weaken short-term memory and increase our cortisol levels. Over time, that can affect our brain battery, which is linked to focus and emotional control," Dr Khan said.

2. Chronic sleep deprivation

He added, "Every bad night impacts memory and attention. Long-term lack of sleep, particularly deep sleep, limits the brain's lymphatic system, that is the brain's waste disposal system increasing plaque formation on the brain, which is linked to Alzheimer's and dementia."

3. Doom scrolling

"Hours of passive scrolling overstimulate the brain, trigger the stress response and reduce dopamine sensitivity, affecting memory and mood. Plus, the blue light exposure before bed impairs melatonin release, affecting deep sleep," he shared.

4. Skipping meals, especially breakfast

According to Dr Khan, "Glucose is the brain's primary fuel. Intermittent fasting can be helpful in some cases, but skipping meals too often can reduce concentration and trigger brain fog, especially in people with busy lives or hormonal fluctuations."

5. No social contact

He added, "Social interaction is protective. A study shows loneliness is as harmful to cognitive health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Socialising boosts cognitive reserve and reduces dementia risk, even just chatting with a friend or neighbour. So, remember, keep your brain healthy by not doing these five things."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.