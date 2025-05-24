Say goodbye to brain fog: Diet plan for sharper focus, memory and mental clarity

Nutrition is the key to a sharper mind, improving your memory, focus, and overall clarity. Just as physical health depends on eating right, mental energy is also dependent on what's on your plate. With the right diet, you can give your cognition a powerful boost. Moreover, eating healthy for your brain health is beneficial, preventing the risks of cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases. If your brain feels unfocused, consider starting a diet that boosts your cognitive abilities, helping you get clarity.(Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who shared the appropriate diet, covering essential foods and beverages for boosting cognitive abilities.

Dr Gayathri Srinivasan, Dietician at Apollo clinic, Manikonda, emphasised brain-friendly food's diet features and said, “As the proverb says, ‘sound mind in a sound body,’ nutrition plays a key role in improving cognitive function and mental clarity. Because the right choice of food is fuel to the brain, it reduces inflammation and helps neutralise free radicals by reducing oxidative stress. In particular, to combat burnout and overcome mental fatigue, we need to have a well-balanced diet and focus on a diet rich in Omega- 3 which boosts memory and enhances mood. Foods rich in healthy fats, vitamins, zinc, magnesium, and amino acids help regulate the secretion of serotonin and dopamine, which are neurotransmitters.”

ALSO READ: Walnuts for breakfast to boost memory? Study reveals unknown terms and conditions for this brain superfood

Dr Monal Velangi, Senior Dietitian at the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, K J Somaiya Hospital and Research Centre, highlighted how the relentless pace of urban life can take a toll on brain health. She said, “ In today's fast-paced urban life, the relentless demands often lead to burnout and mental fatigue. However, the food we consume holds a significant key to revitalising our brains and sharpening cognitive clarity. Embracing proper nutrition can be a powerful strategy to combat brain fog and enhance mental energy.”

We have curated a guide based on the experts' recommendations on food and beverages for a brain-friendly diet.

Foods

Fish dishes are rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids.(Shutterstock)

Dr Gayathri Srinivasan shared this guide for foods:

Fatty fish: Sardines, salmon, mackerel (non-vegetarian sources of Omega-3).

Sardines, salmon, mackerel (non-vegetarian sources of Omega-3). Leafy greens : Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and folate to increase focus and strengthen neural health.

: Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and folate to increase focus and strengthen neural health. Eggs: Lutein and zeaxanthin protect cells from oxidative damage.

Lutein and zeaxanthin protect cells from oxidative damage. Nuts and seeds: Walnuts, almonds, chia seeds, flax seeds, and pumpkin seeds provide vitamin E, monounsaturated fats, zinc, selenium, and magnesium.

Walnuts, almonds, chia seeds, flax seeds, and pumpkin seeds provide vitamin E, monounsaturated fats, zinc, selenium, and magnesium. Berries and avocado: Rich in antioxidants that protect brain cells.

Rich in antioxidants that protect brain cells. Whole grains: Quinoa, brown rice, whole wheat, oats, provide energy and prevent brain fog

Quinoa, brown rice, whole wheat, oats, provide energy and prevent brain fog Dark chocolate: Contains flavonoids with antioxidant properties

Adding to the list, Dr Monal Velangi recommended these:

Spices: Turmeric (haldi), with its active compound curcumin, offers potent anti-inflammatory benefits that support brain function. Moreover, other than turmeric, dalchini (cinnamon), and laung (cloves), along with various fruits and vegetables, protect brain cells from damaging oxidative stress.

Turmeric (haldi), with its active compound curcumin, offers potent anti-inflammatory benefits that support brain function. Moreover, other than turmeric, dalchini (cinnamon), and laung (cloves), along with various fruits and vegetables, protect brain cells from damaging oxidative stress. Probiotics: Curd (dahi) or buttermilk (chaas) contributes to a healthy gut microbiome, which has a strong connection to mental wellbeing.

Hydration

Coconut water cools down the body. (Pexels)

Sharing how important hydration is for the brain, Dr Gayathri elaborated, “Hydration is very important, as our brain constitutes more than 75% water. Dehydration affects attention, mood, and memory, leading to brain fog. Water helps flush toxins out of the body and helps transport nutrients. Include water-rich fruits like melons, oranges, and cucumbers. Summer drinks like lemonade, mint crush, and sharbat are also ideal. Aim to have at least 6 to 8 glasses of water a day.”

Dr Monal suggested drinks such as nariyal paani (coconut water), nimbu paani (lemon water), and pudina-infused water, which help maintain electrolyte balance.

Timeline and benefits of a good diet

For those wondering when the benefits of a brain-friendly diet might show, Dr Gayathri Srinivasan outlined both the short-term timeline and the long-term advantages:

Within a span of 2 to 4 weeks, one can see improvement in overall well-being because a good diet helps regulate blood sugar levels, regulate sleep, uplift mood by reducing fatigue, reduce cognitive decline, and sharpen thinking and processing.

In the long term, it supports good brain health, thus preventing Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, which are degenerative diseases.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.