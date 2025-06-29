Neuropsychologist shares 2 simple things you should do for better mental health: ‘Socialise as much as possible and…’

In today's fast-paced world, feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or mentally drained has become all too common. While many people turn to complicated routines or quick fixes, real mental wellness often lies in simple, science-backed habits. Engaging in social activities enhances mental health and prevents cognitive decline. (Freepik)

Neuropsychologist Jwala Narayanan shares in May 2 Instagram post two powerful practices that can help boost your mental health, improve emotional balance, and bring more clarity to your day-to-day life. (Also read: ‘We don’t fight, we feel nothing’: How emotionally disconnected marriages are fueling mental health epidemic in India )

What neuropsychologist recommend for better brain health

When asked what two things she tells her loved ones to do for better brain health, neuropsychologist Jwala says, "I would say be flexible and go out and socialise as much as possible," she shared. According to her, social interaction goes far beyond just feeling connected, it checks multiple boxes for overall brain wellness.

"The importance of going out and socialising is that it actually covers a lot of your other brain health checks," she explained. "You get physical activity, you get cognitive stimulation when you're talking to people, meeting new faces, and engaging in conversations."

She further emphasised that staying socially active and mentally flexible helps in maintaining emotional resilience, preventing cognitive decline, and adding more meaning to everyday life. "Just being out there, staying socially engaged, finding meaningful things to do, and being open-minded, that combination works wonders for your brain."

What study say about socialising and mental health

According to a study published in the International Journal of Interdisciplinary Approaches in Psychology on October 10, 2024, socialising, both online and in person significantly benefits mental health. Most participants linked social connections to reduced loneliness, better emotional well-being, and stronger coping skills.

In-person interactions were preferred for their emotional depth, while online platforms were valued for convenience. Despite some negative experiences like gossip and conflict, socialising was seen as essential for resilience, personal growth, and a sense of belonging.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.