Psychiatrist shares 10 red flags of mental issues in teenagers; here’s what parents should know

Mental health conditions often develop silently, but myths and misconceptions prevent many from seeking timely help. For teenagers, the added pressures of academics and emotional challenges can make the struggle even harder. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Mantosh Kumar, Senior Consultant, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Gurgaon shared 10 warning signs of mental issues in teenagers that parents should watch out for.

1. Pulling away from family and friends

If a teen is spending more time alone, not talking much at home, and avoiding friends, it could be a sign they’re going through something emotionally.

2. Sudden drop in grades

A noticeable fall in academic performance especially if the teen was doing well before can be a red flag that something isn’t right.

3. Not taking care of themselves

Skipping showers, wearing the same clothes often, or looking generally unkempt may mean they’re finding it hard to care for themselves.

4. Sleep and appetite changes

Sleeping too much or barely at all, eating too little or overeating these shifts in routine can point to emotional or mental distress.

5. Changes in their friend circle

If a teen suddenly stops hanging out with their usual friends and starts spending time with a different or unknown group, it's worth paying attention.

6. Signs of substance use

Finding cigarette butts, strange smells, or unknown items in their belongings could suggest they’re experimenting with substances.

7. Irritability or angry outbursts

Getting angry easily or being constantly irritable over small things might be how a teen is expressing emotions they can’t put into words.

8. Self-harm

Any signs of self-injury, like cuts or burns, are serious and should never be ignored. It usually means the teen is in deep emotional pain.

9. Losing interest in activities

They Once Enjoyed If they’ve stopped doing activities or hobbies they used to love, it might mean they’re feeling low or disconnected.

10. Frequent absenteeism from school

Missing school often without clear reasons or making excuses to avoid going can be a sign the teen is feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or depressed.

