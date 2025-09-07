Dietician suggests 4 tips for pregnant women with fibroids to boost nutrition: Eat spinach, switch to quinoa and more

A healthy pregnancy's fundamental basis is to eat right, as the nutrition supports both maternal and fetal health. But not all pregnancies are alike; some may be a bit challenging, too. Pregnancy with fibroids requires extra nutritional care. Some bits of the pregnancy weight gain goes away naturally after the child's delivery.(Shutterstock)

Ankurita Gupta, dietician at Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital, Indirapuram in New Delhi, shared with HT Lifestyle that a balanced diet helps in managing the symptoms. She said, “Pregnancy with fibroids can bring unique challenges, but a balanced diet plays an important role in supporting both maternal and fetal health. A nutrient-rich diet not only promotes overall well-being but also helps manage fibroid-related symptoms.”

Moreover, the dietician highlighted the importance of a balanced diet, including all the vital nutrients which are key to a healthy pregnancy. She noted, "A foundation of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins is essential. These foods provide antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that reduce oxidative stress and support immune function.”

Here are some of the dietary tips dietician Ankurita shared:

1. Include more antioxidants, beta-carotene, vitamin C food sources

Sweet potato contains beta-carotene, good for fetal health. (Shutterstock)

Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, and lemons are excellent sources of vitamin C, which aids collagen production and tissue repair.

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and broccoli supply folate, iron, and calcium—critical nutrients during pregnancy.

Carrots, sweet potatoes, and mangoes offer beta-carotene, which supports fetal growth.

Berries such as blueberries and strawberries provide antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation.

2. Add fibre to the diet

Add quinoa, a healthy carb to your diet.(Shutterstock)

Fibre-rich foods are particularly important, as they promote hormonal balance by supporting healthy estrogen metabolism. Maintaining stable estrogen levels is vital since excess estrogen can fuel fibroid growth.

Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats, along with beans, lentils, apples, and pears, help improve digestion and reduce constipation, a common pregnancy concern.

3. Limit coffee

Ensure you are within the safe limits of coffee consumption.(Freepik)

Moderating caffeine intake is also recommended. Limiting caffeine to about 200 mg per day (roughly one 12-ounce cup of coffee) is generally considered safe during pregnancy.

Consuming beyond this limit may increase risks for complications and worsen fibroid symptoms such as pain or heavy bleeding.

4. Herbal tea

Herbal teas may be beneficial for relaxation and symptom management.(Pexels)

Ginger tea can ease nausea.

Peppermint tea may support digestion.

Chamomile tea helps reduce stress

Rooibos and raspberry leaf tea are rich in antioxidants and may support uterine health.

However, the dietician cautioned that it is important to consult a healthcare provider before introducing any herbal remedies to ensure safety during pregnancy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.