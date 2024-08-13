Women may experience some health issues during the crucial phase of pregnancy and some may have uterine fibroids or leiomyoma’s, which are non-cancerous growths on the uterus. Not only gestational diabetes or gestational hypertension but even uterine fibroids are common during pregnancy. Hence, it is important to know the symptoms and treatment of this condition. Uterine fibroids in pregnancy: Complications for mother and baby, symptoms, risks, treatment for expecting women (Photo by The Mom Love Blog)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kekin Gala, Gynaecologist at Apollo Spectra in Mumbai, shared, “The symptoms of it are heavy bleeding between or during menses, periods lasting for many days, menstrual cramping and clots, pelvic pain, frequent urination, pain during intercourse and swelling of the abdomen. Hormonal imbalance, age, late menopause, obesity, and family history can lead to fibroids in a large number of women. Fibroids can be distressing for pregnant women. Moreover, if left unmanaged can lead to various complications for mother and baby.”

Complications for the baby

Abnormal Placenta: There is a link between fibroids and conditions such as placenta previa (wherein the placenta tends to attach near or over the cervix) and placental abruption (the early detachment of the placenta from the uterus).

Breech Position: If fibroids restrict space in the uterus, it can result in your baby being positioned breech (bottom down) rather than head down. If your baby remains in a breech position, a cesarean section might be suggested by your doctor.

Preterm Delivery: A significant presence of fibroids may put stress on the uterus, potentially causing preterm contractions and early delivery.

Complications for mother

Incomplete cervical dilation: Large fibroids in the lower uterine region can obstruct the birth canal, making it difficult for the cervix to fully open and one may need a C-section.

Ineffective contractions: Fibroids can interfere with normal uterine tissue, leading to weaker contractions and one may again require a C-section.

Postpartum hemorrhage: Weak contractions can also contribute to excessive bleeding after childbirth. If the uterus fails to contract effectively, blood vessels that supply the placenta might continue to bleed and cause postpartum hemorrhage. One has to stay vigilant when it comes to her health and make informed decisions after consulting the doctor.

The treatment:

Dr Kekin Gala revealed, “Medication will be prescribed to manage the symptoms and shrink the fibroids. Apart from this, myomectomy is done to treat fibroids. Uterine fibroid embolization is the procedure that is carried out to manage fibroids. Even radiofrequency ablation will allow us to deal with fibroids. Removing the uterus by doing a hysterectomy if one doesn’t desire future pregnancy can also be one of the options to tackle fibroids. Follow what your doctors say to manage fibroids to ensure a smooth pregnancy journey.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.