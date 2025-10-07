Gynaecologist explains how late-night work culture negatively impacts fertility: ‘For fertility, stress is as harmful…’

The modern work environment has evolved, with global teams, tight deadlines, and constant digital connectivity extending working hours. For many professionals, late nights have become the norm. However, this culture of staying up late carries hidden costs for physical and mental health - and can significantly impact fertility. Working late at night affects the circadian rhythm, in turn affecting fertility, says Dr Ila Gupta.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ila Gupta - Chairperson and Chief IVF Consultant at Pristyn Care, Ferticity - discusses how late-night work culture can negatively impact fertility in both men and women. “Our bodies are designed to follow a natural rhythm. When we keep working late, we disrupt this rhythm. Over time, it impacts fertility for both men and women,” explains the fertility expert. According to her, medical studies show that sleep cycles directly affect reproductive health - irregular cycles disturb hormones, reduce egg and sperm quality, and increase stress.

Hormonal imbalance

According to Dr Gupta, working late at night often alters menstrual cycles for women. The body starts producing less melatonin - a hormone linked to egg health - while elevating levels of cortisol - the stress hormone - when sleep is cut short. This imbalance can negatively impact ovulation cycles, reducing the chances of conception. For men, on the other hand, irregular sleep patterns can impact testosterone production and lower sperm count and quality. Dr Gupta highlights, “We often see young couples struggling with infertility without any obvious medical problem. Their lifestyle and late-night work schedules are often the hidden reasons.”

Stress

Dr Gupta emphasises, “Stress not only affects the mind. It affects the body at a cellular level. For fertility, stress is as harmful as smoking or alcohol.” She explains that professionals who work late at night put added pressure on their bodies since they often end up skipping meals, consuming too much caffeine, while relying mostly on processed foods. Poor nutrition, when combined with stress, significantly weakens reproductive health.

High levels of cortisol negatively impacts fertility.(Unsplash)

Delayed parenthood

The gynaecologist points out that the impact of late-night work culture goes beyond the individual, affecting families and future planning. Many couples delay parenthood while pursuing careers and by the time they seek help, age becomes another barrier affecting fertility. “Couples in their 30s come to us hoping for quick results. But fertility declines with age. Late work culture accelerates this decline. That is why awareness is important,” explains Dr. Gupta.

What is the solution?

“We cannot always control work demands. But we can control our lifestyle. Small changes today protect fertility for tomorrow,” advises Dr. Gupta. She recommends simple lifestyle adjustments including keeping a fixed sleep schedule, limiting screen time before bed, and eating balanced meals. Regular exercise and stress management are equally important.

The gynaecologist also points out the role of employers for the wellbeing of their employees, stating that a healthy work culture benefits both the employees and the organisation. Companies that encourage balanced schedules see better productivity and lower burnout. Fertility awareness programs can also help employees make wise choices.

Dr Gupta concludes, “Fertility is precious. Once lost, it is difficult to regain. Awareness is the first step. Every professional must understand how their work culture affects their future family. Balance is the key.” The bottom-line is that your health and career must not work against each other. Burning the midnight oil is often considered the price of success, but it silently reduces the chances of parenthood. By focusing on your health and fertility alongside your profession, you can secure both career goals as well as family dreams.

