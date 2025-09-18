Gynaecologist explains what your period reveals about fertility and reproductive health: ‘Irregular cycles can be…'

Your menstrual cycle is more than just a monthly occurrence, it can offer valuable insights into your overall fertility and health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle Dr. Irfana Shahul Hameed, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Plush, shares how paying attention to key aspects of your period can help you understand your reproductive health better. (Also read: Gynaecologist explains how maternal cardiac health is crucial during pregnancy; shares 4 tips to maintain heart health ) Understanding menstrual flow and cycle regularity is key to fertility health. (Adobe Stock)

1. Irregular cycles

One of the most important indicators is cycle regularity. Irregular cycles often suggest an absence of ovulation, although they don’t always mean ovulation is completely absent. Ovulation is the process by which an egg is released, ready to unite with sperm to form an embryo. Without ovulation, conception is not possible. Moreover, irregular cycles make it difficult to track ovulation, complicating efforts to conceive. While some women with irregular periods may still ovulate occasionally, consistent irregularity can be a red flag requiring medical attention.

2. Flow changes

The quantity of menstrual flow is another important aspect. Some women experience reduced flow, which doesn’t necessarily indicate a problem unless they are trying to conceive. Dr Irfana explains that lighter periods may be linked to hormonal disorders such as hyperthyroidism or prolactin imbalance. It can also signal the onset of perimenopause, a transitional phase where menstrual flow may decrease or, in some cases, increase unpredictably.

3. Excessive pain (Dysmenorrhea)

Severe period pain or excessive menstrual cramps could point toward endometriosis, a condition that is becoming increasingly common. Endometriosis is characterised by the presence of cysts in the ovaries, which can cause significant pain and inflammation. These cysts, known as endometriotic cysts, may interfere with fertility by causing inflammation in the fallopian tubes and affecting the environment where egg and sperm meet.

Understanding these signs, irregular cycles, flow changes, and excessive pain can provide important clues about your fertility health. Early consultation with a gynaecologist can help identify underlying conditions and guide you toward an effective treatment option.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.