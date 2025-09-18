Gynaecologist explains how maternal cardiac health is crucial during pregnancy; shares 4 tips to maintain heart health

Pregnancy is a significant period of time and maternal heart health has an essential role to play in both health of mother and the foetus. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Divya Mani, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital, Electronic City, Bengaluru said, “A healthy cardiovascular system during this time will ensure a less complicated, healthier pregnancy.” Also read | Heart disease risk in pregnancy, tips for pregnant women to monitor and manage heart health Maternal heart health has an essential role to play during pregnancy.(Unsplash)

Maternal cardiac health’s role in pregnancy:

Dr Divya Mani added, “During pregnancy, the heart is working harder than normal, pumping approximately 30–50% more blood to the growing needs of the developing baby. Therefore, some fatigue, shortness of breath, and slightly elevated heart rate can be entirely normal. However, if any of these begin to worsen, then always consult a doctor.”

Key steps to maintain heart health:

1. Balanced nutrition.

Balanced nutrition is essential in maintaining maternal cardiovascular health. Consume whole foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats, etc, as these are rich in essential nutrients and also don't stress the system. Reducing salt keeps blood pressure in check and abstaining from alcohol and smoking benefits both mother and child.

2. Safe physical activity.

Mild exercise such as walking, swimming, and prenatal yoga can increase circulation, curb weight gain, and preserve energy. In case of mothers with serious heart conditions or a high-risk pregnancy, always consult with a doctor before starting any new exercise.

3. Monitoring oneself and stress management.

Always participate in regular antenatal checks, as well as blood pressure checks. Be mindful of warning signs, such as chest pain and rapid swelling and severe tiredness. Relaxation exercises and meditation can also support cardiovascular health by regulating stress.

4. Moderate caffeine.

Large amounts of caffeine can lead to an elevated heart rate and also increase blood pressure. Limiting coffee and tea, as well as energy drinks, can help ensure a healthy heart rate and ultimately ensure a healthier pregnancy for both mother and baby.

