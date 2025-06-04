Your heart health could be killing your fertility: Doctor shares right step for couples to manage blood pressure

High blood pressure is not only a cardiovascular problem; it can also significantly affect reproductive health in both genders. When people think of major fertility issues, usually things like hormonal issues, irregular cycles or sperm health come to mind. Trying for a baby? Your heart health could be the 'silent killer' that is sabotaging your fertility.(Image by Pexels)

What often slips out is unrelated - high blood pressure (hypertension). From natural conception struggles to lower IVF success and pregnancy complications, hypertension is an underestimated factor in infertility.

“Hypertension not only affects your heart. It can have a major impact on fertility, IVF success, and even the health of your pregnancy,” Dr Ila Gupta, Director and Senior Consultant - Reproductive Medicine at Pristyn Care Ferticity, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

The correlation that people often miss out on

You might feel healthy, maybe even young and active but if your blood pressure remains mostly high, it reduces blood circulation to the reproductive organs. In women, hypertension affects egg quality, hormonal balance and the uterus' receptivity for a pregnancy.

In males, high blood pressure lowers sperm count and affects motility. “It’s not confined to an age or appearance,” explainedDr Gupta. “Even females in their early 30s or men who appear physically fit can have increased BP that quietly goes against their fertility goals.”

IVF does not bypass high blood pressure issues

There is a common myth that IVF cancels out all health issues affecting pregnancy but that is not completely true. If you are experiencing high blood pressure, it can reduce how positively your body responds to IVF medication, interfere with embryo implantation and raise the chances of unexpected complications during treatment.

“Before going forward with the IVF treatment, we evaluate physical health and basic investigations of the couple” addedDr Gupta. “It’s an integral part of your mind and body’s readiness and not a fickle matter to deal with some other time.”

More crucial to manage during pregnancy

If blood pressure is persistently high during pregnancy, it makes you more prone to pregnancy-related complications that also affect the fetus. It can lead to conditions like restricted fetal growth, early delivery, or even preeclampsia in rare and severe cases.

It's not just about hormones: High blood pressure may be blocking your path to parenthood.

IVF pregnancies already need more consistent monitoring by the doctor, and hypertension adds to the troubles. “We don’t want the couples to panic but rather be aware and follow a healthy lifestyle,” saidDr Gupta. “If you've been trying to get pregnant, or are already pregnant, keep the BP well managed. That alone can make a huge difference.”

The right step to manage blood pressure

Get your blood pressure checked early — even before you start trying. If it is high, do not ignore it or brush it off as stress. Talk to your doctor and your fertility specialist about safe ways to manage it. This might include lifestyle changes or safe medications if necessary.

“The earlier you take action, the better your chances,” notedDr Gupta. “We’ve seen several couples enhance their results by simply addressing this one major concern. For expert evaluation and fertility treatment with comprehensive medical guidance, consult a fertility expert.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.