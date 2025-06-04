These blood pressure meds may harm your sperm health, pregnancy: Fertility expert shares solutions couples should know

Hypertension or high blood pressure, has for a long time been known to have cardiovascular health risks. Its impacts on reproductive health, however, are slowly coming to the fore. As more couples opt for fertility treatments like In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), it becomes vital to know how systemic diseases, especially hypertension, affect fertility and the resulting pregnancies. How high blood pressure can affect male fertility, IVF success and pregnancy outcomes.(Image by Pexels)

Fertility considerations with hypertension

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rashmi Sharma, director and HOD, IVF department at Origyn IVF Fertility and chief gynaecologist, shared, “A woman’s chances of getting pregnant naturally may be diminished by high blood pressure. This form of hypertension, if sustained long term, may result in inadequate circulation to the reproductive region, notably the ovaries and uterus. These blood supply demands may impair ovarian function and the receptivity of the endometrium—two very important elements of pregnancy.”

She added, “In relation to high blood pressure, reduced quality of semen and sperm motility has been noted in some men, which may also lend itself to subfertility. Furthermore, some antihypertensive drugs may have a negative impact on fertility. Although not all drugs are dangerous, a fertility assessment with a gynaecologist is recommended prior to conceiving while being treated for hypertension.”

Influence of hypertension on IVF outcomes

In relation to advanced assisted reproduction techniques such as IVF, high blood pressure might contribute to altered results. Dr Sharma said, “More research needs to be done, but women with high uncontrolled hypertension are likely to have low implantation rates or higher chances of miscarriage. Additionally, hypertension may impact the metabolic conditions of the uterus and the implantation of the placenta, both essential for a viable pregnancy following IVF.”

Having high blood pressure is one of the health risks that can undermine a man’s fertility. (Shutterstock)

She cautioned, “Hypertension-related conditions such as preeclampsia and chronic kidney disease may affect the safety and effectiveness of fertility treatment. Controlled and monitored blood pressure levels may contribute positively to IVF outcomes, but every patient requires personalised evaluation and care.”

Pregnancy and associated risks

Pregnancy with high blood pressure has several risk factors that could impact both the mother and the child. Dr Sharma explained, “Chronic hypertensive women are at higher risk for placental abruption, intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR), and preterm birth. They also face an increased risk of developing preeclampsia which is high blood pressure with some form of organ dysfunction, and can be life threatening.”

According to the fertility expert, women undergoing IVF may experience these complications earlier because of their age or due to other fertility challenges. Dr Sharma said, “Nonetheless, a good number of hypertensive women are able to maintain healthy pregnancies with strict medical supervision, lifestyle alterations and proper medication.”

Exercising regularly cuts down the risk of gestational diabetes, high and increased blood pressure during pregnancy (a condition called as ‘pre-eclampsia’), deep vein thrombosis, and varicosity of veins and even preterm birth of the baby.(Shutterstock)

She highlighted, “Contrary to popular belief, high blood pressure does not automatically eliminate the chances of conceiving naturally or through IVF, however, does add layers of complexity that need careful medical oversight Pre-emptive diagnosis, proactive treatment, and tailored fertility treatment plans enhances reproductive success.”

Dr Sharma concluded, “Couples facing infertility where one partner has a chronic illness like hypertension are advised to seek the attention of a qualified fertility specialist, where a better-suited strategy can allow for improved nuances while still prioritising better health outcomes. See a specialist to know the cautious next steps for your tailored condition.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.