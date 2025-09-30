Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
AIIMS-trained doctor shares 3 surprising everyday habits quietly harming male fertility

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Sept 30, 2025 10:33 am IST

Dr Saurabh Sethi, an AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist, shared 3 surprising habits that men practise every day without knowing that they harm their fertility. 

Male infertility is a condition that affects men, interfering with the ability of their reproductive system, caused by low sperm production, abnormal sperm function or blockages that prevent the delivery of sperm. (Also Read | Jawed Habib shares simple 2-ingredient hair mask for dandruff, hair fall, and lice: Mix kapur in…)

Wearing tight underwear increases the heat around the testicles, which can negatively impact sperm production and quality over time.(Image by Freepik)
According to a 2021 Lancet report, it is estimated that infertility affects 8–12 percent of couples globally, with a male factor being a primary or contributing cause in approximately 50% couples. Therefore, knowing everyday habits that could be affecting your fertility is essential.

3 habits impacting male fertility

In an Instagram post shared on September 29, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, revealed the three everyday habits that may be worsening your fertility or causing fertility issues in males.

Sharing them, the expert wrote, “Surprising Male Fertility Killers You Should Be Aware Of. Did you know some everyday habits could be quietly harming fertility? Which one do you think is the most common?” Let's find out what these habits are:

1. Hot tubs and saunas

High temperatures from these can lower sperm count and quality because testicles need cooler temperatures to produce healthy sperm. A single prolonged exposure can impact sperm production for up to 3 months.

2. Tight underwears

Wearing tight underwear increases the heat around the testicles, which can negatively impact sperm production and quality over time.

3. Smoking and vaping

Smoking and vaping are not only injurious to your general health but also to your fertility. Both of these habits introduce harmful chemicals into your body that can reduce sperm quality and motility.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

