Male fertility tips to boost testosterone naturally: 7 daily habits every man should try to supercharge sperm health

Testosterone is often associated with muscle growth and energy but did you know it also plays a crucial role in sperm health? Low testosterone levels can impact fertility but the good news is that it can be managed so, read on as we highlight the link between testosterone and sperm health in men. Low testosterone can impact sperm health of men: Here are 7 lifestyle changes that could transform your fertility.(Image on Pexels by Michael Burrows)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Namrata Tendolkar, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Mumbai's Thane, shared, “Testosterone is a key hormone in men. It is responsible for various functions such as muscle growth, bone strength, mood regulation, and most importantly reproductive health. One of the most crucial roles of testosterone is to support the production of sperm in the testes.”

She added, “However, numerous factors can significantly lead to a decline in testosterone levels. This can include factors like aging, obesity, taking too much stress, poor lifestyle choices, diabetes, and thyroid disorder. These imbalances can be caused due to unhealthy habits like smoking, excessive alcohol intake, and lack of sleep.”

Sperm count and male fertility: Why are testosterone levels dropping in men? (Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels)

According to Dr Namrata Tendolkar, other factors may be related to genetic or autoimmune conditions or any injury to the hormone producing areas of the brain or locally to the testes. She revealed, “One must understand that a low level of testosterone does not always lead to infertility. However, it can interfere with sperm production while reducing both quantity and quality. Conception can become more difficult due to hormonal imbalance. This is why addressing this issue early is crucial for men who are planning to start a family.”

How low testosterone can affect sperm health?

Testosterone plays a role when it comes to sperm production. Dr Namrata Tendolkar explained, “Sperm health can be negatively affected when the levels drop. Men with low testosterone levels may experience a decline in sperm count. This means that fewer sperm are available to fertilise an egg, resulting in lower chances of conception. Poor sperm morphology (shape abnormalities) can also be a concern. If you have low testosterone levels then it can also lower libido, resulting in decreased sexual intercourse which can also impact your chances of conception.”

Lifestyle changes that could transform male fertility

Dr Namrata Tendolkar advised, “Men suffering from this are advised to take charge of their health and try to naturally boost their testosterone levels. Eating a well-balanced diet that is enriched with the goodness of essential nutrients like zinc, vitamin D and healthy fats can help support hormone production. Staying physically active by engaging in exercises can help stimulate testosterone can prevent hormonal imbalances.”

Male fertility tips: Correct these bad habits that can harm a man's sperm count and reproductive health (Ketut Subiyanto)

The fertility expert further recommended, “Managing your stress levels is crucial and can be achieved with the help of yoga, journaling, deep breathing techniques, meditations, or doing things you like. Maintain a healthy weight. Aim for at least 7 to 8 hours of sound sleep. Avoid smoking and drinking alcohol. Stay hydrated by drinking enough water throughout the day. If this issue persists even after making continuous efforts then your doctor may suggest medical treatments like hormone therapy.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.