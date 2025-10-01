Cult fit founder shares 4 exercises to do for strong knees if your parents are struggling to walk now

As our parents or grandparents grow older, their ability to perform certain daily activities also depletes. For women, their bones grow weak, especially if they don't work out regularly or do strength training. According to Mayo Clinic, loss of estrogen in women due to menopause and lower testosterone levels in men increases bone loss and can also lead to the development of osteoporosis. Training your knees isn’t just for the gym—it’s for everyday life. This is how you move better, without pain holding you back.

Also Read | Have you been flossing your teeth wrong all this time? Dentist reveals the correct way to do it: Watch

Diving straight into strength training may not be a plausible route for many. In a September 22 Instagram video, Rishabh Telang, co-founder of Cult Fit, shared 4 exercises that he makes his 63-year-old mother do to build stronger knees. So, even if you are going to the gym or just starting out, these exercises could help you move better.

4 exercises for stronger knees

Sharing the videos featuring the 4 exercises, the Cult Fit founder wrote, “You shouldn’t have to think twice before taking the stairs, kneeling on the floor, or walking longer distances. Training your knees isn’t just for the gym—it’s for everyday life. This is how you move better, without pain holding you back.”

1. Hip thrusts

In this assisted form of hip thrust exercise, lie down on the floor near an elevated surface like a sofa, and keep your heels on the edge of the sofa. Now, with your palms resting on the floor, lift your hips off the floor and thrust them up in the air. Repeat this motion to do the exercise.

2. Leg raises

This is another form of assisted exercise, where you can ask your parents to sit on the edge of the sofa or a chair, with a straight spine, thighs parallel to the ground, and feet firmly placed. Now, raise your legs in the air, parallel to the ground, and repeat the motion for each leg.

3. Calf raises

To do this exercise, stand in front of an armchair, and using it for balance, do the calf raises by lifting your heel off the ground and balancing your body on your toes. You feel the pull in your calves. Keep your spine straight for the routine.

4. Feet raises

Sit on a chair or a sofa. Now, while keeping your spine straight, raise your toes off the ground with your heels placed on the floor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.