Worried about knee pain? Orthopedist shares 7 habits that can protect your knees for years

As we age, our bones start to get brittle and weak. However, the lifestyle habits we follow can contribute to stronger bones and overall mobility. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Debashish Chanda, director, orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, "You right might not think much about your knees, but they are doing a lot of work every day, whether it is walking to a class, hitting the gym, or just standing around. Start taking care of them early, and you'll thank yourself later." Know these lifestyle habits that can contribute to stronger and healthier knees.(Freepik)

Dr Debashish Chanda shared a few lifestyle habits that can contribute to stronger and healthier knees:

1. Watch your weight

Even a little extra weight can be very stressful on your knees, four times your body weight with each step. Maintaining a healthy weight decreases stress and lowers your chances of long-term injury.

2. Move frequently

Frequent movement maintains your knees flexible and your joints in good shape. Low-impact exercises such as walking, swimming, cycling, or yoga are gentle on the knees yet keep them strong.

3. Develop muscle support

Sturdy leg muscles, particularly your hamstrings and quads, relieve stress from your knees. Incorporate bodyweight squats, lunges, or leg raises into your exercise regimen. Just keep proper form in mind to prevent injury.

Stretch your knees every day.(Pexels )

4. Stretch it out

Knee strains are caused by tight muscles around your knees. Stretching daily, especially your thighs, calves, and hips, is what keeps them loose and in line. Fit in a speedy stretch routine after exercising or at the end of your day.

5. Wear the right shoes

Right shoes = right support. Walking or exercising, wear shoes with good arch support and cushioning. Discard old pairs, and don't wear heels for long periods.

6. Mind your posture

Bad posture doesn't only hurt your back, it can also mess with your knee alignment. Stand up straight, sit up straight, and maintain proper form when lifting or exercising.

7. Don't push through pain

Pain is your body's signal that something's amiss. If your knees hurt every time, don't brush it off. Rest, ice, and if it persists, consult a doctor or physio.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.