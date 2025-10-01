Have you been flossing your teeth wrong all this time? Dentist reveals the correct way to do it: Watch

Brushing twice daily is recommended by most dentists in order to control the buildup of plaque, the clingy bacterial biofilm that sticks to the surfaces of your teeth. However, did you know, it is not enough? Flossing is probably another important weapon against plaque buildup. Everyone thinks they know how to floss...but 90 percent are doing it wrong.(Picture credits: Freepik)

Also Read | Cardiologist reveals if ‘one meal a day’ can slow down ageing, help steady fat burn: Here's how to ‘eat less often’

But are you doing it correctly? To shed light upon the same, the Instagram page Excellence In Dentistry, run by Dr Mark Bentley, DDS (Doctor of Dental Surgery), shared a video on September 18 demonstrating the correct way to floss.

Have you been flossing your teeth wrong all this time?

Sharing the clip, the dentists wrote, “Everyone thinks they know how to floss…But 90% are doing it wrong — and it shows up as cavities, bad breath, and gum disease. Watch this before you waste another floss string.”

The video features two clips of a woman flossing her teeth, showcasing: ‘How people think you should floss’ and ‘How to actually floss.’ In the first clip, the woman guides the floss between her teeth using a single up-and-down motion, and repeats it for each tooth gap.

However, the correct way, as demonstrated in the video, is to guide the floss between your teeth using a gentle, rubbing motion. Without snapping the floss into the gums, when the floss reaches the gum line, curve it into a C shape against one tooth, and repeat this motion for both sides.

Why is flossing daily important?

Flossing can feel like an annoying chore, yet this essential task can make all the difference to your dental health. The CDA (Canada's Drug Agency) recommends flossing at least once every day to remove plaque, bacteria, and food debris to help prevent cavities and gum disease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.