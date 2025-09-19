Surgeon shares how to reverse plaque buildup and reduce heart attack risks: Which diet works?

Heart attacks are common lately, and for years, the main culprit was thought to be plaque. But there's more to the picture. These plaque build-ups can be reversed. Dr Vass, a ‘longevity doctor' and MD trained at Cornell, shared in a September 18 Instagram post that plaque build-up can be reversed without any surgical intervention. He said, “You were told plaque build-up is permanent. But that may not be entirely true . Yes, arterial plaque can be reversed without stents or surgery.” Why are heart attacks more common in winter?(Pexels)

ALSO READ: Surgeon shares simple 15 minute habit that slashes your heart attack risk by 40%: 'Costs nothing, improves brain health'

He first revealed how most heart attack happens from soft plaque bursts, not always from hardened blocked arteries. Dr Vass added, “Most heart attacks happen from soft plaque that ruptures, not arteries blocked by calcium buildup. You can have a normal stress test and still be at high risk, and surgery or stenting can fix the immediate symptom and can be life-saving when needed, but they do not fix the underlying disease process.”

Here are the 4 ways to reverse the plaque buildup:

1. Precision testing

Make sure you know which tests reveal if your heart's at real risk. This is where precision testing helps, to identify hidden plaque and inflammation that often standard checks may not show.

Dr Vass said, "Precision testing tells us your true lipid particle load, high-sensitivity CRP with LPL A2, which shows us the inflammation markers that fuel the plaque and a CCTA scan with clear analysis, which shows where the plaque is forming and what type of plaque exists.”

2. Diet

The second is targeted nutrition. Dr Vass said, “Mediterranean style diet high in polyphenols, omega-3 and fibre. Remove the added sugars and ultra-processed foods, which can drive endothelial damage.” Polyphenols help to protect the body from oxidative stress. Along with this, omega-3 and fibre-rich foods are also heart-friendly- all of which are available in the Mediterranean diet.

3. Therapeutic support

Beyond food, therapy also provides additional support by using targeted treatments that work on inflammation and blood vessel health.

Dr Vass recommended,“Niacin and berberine can help lower APO and LPA and peptides like BPC157 and MOD C. They help reduce vascular inflammation and potentially improve mitochondrial function. IV nutrients like glutathione and arginine could help improve nitric oxide and vascular health.”

4. Exercise and good sleep

Dr Vass suggested, “5 to 10 minutes walk after every meal, zone 2 cardio at three times a week, prioritising at least seven and a half hours of sleep nightly to lower cortisol and CRP.”

However, Dr Vass noted, it's important to understand that plaque won't disappear overnight, but with a focused, targeted approach, noticeable improvements can be seen within a period of six to twelve months.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.