Surgeon shares simple 15 minute habit that slashes your heart attack risk by 40%: 'Costs nothing, improves brain health'

In a July 27 Instagram video, Dr Vass, a ‘longevity doctor and MD trained at Cornell', said, “A simple 15-minute walk after each meal can dramatically reduce inflammation, improve glucose control, lower triglycerides, and protect your arteries.” He added, this isn’t about daily step counts or hitting the gym – ‘it’s about turning a daily routine into powerful cardiovascular medicine. Low effort. Zero cost. Massive return’. Also read | Doctor shares 5 simple habits that may help reduce risk of heart attacks Walking after every meal improves heart health, reduces risk of heart disease and more, as per a doctor. (Pixabay)

‘Not a pill, not a supplement, but a habit’

Dr Vass said in the video, “There is one simple habit that slashes heart attack risk by up to 40 percent, and most people aren't doing it. I am Dr Vass, longevity doctor and MD from Cornell, and if I could recommend only one practice to do on a daily basis that would protect your heart, it would be this: not a pill, not a supplement, but a habit.”

He went on to reveal that habit, saying, “Walk after every meal. Seriously, just walk for 15 minutes after every meal – breakfast, lunch and dinner. Here's why it works: it lowers post-meal blood sugar spikes. When you eat, your glucose rises. That is normal and natural. But if it spikes too high, it causes inflammation and oxidative stress in your arteries. A quick walk helps to shuttle glucose into muscles fast. The result? Less insulin, less inflammation, better all-around metabolic health.”

More benefits of walking after meals

He added, “Second: it (walking after meals) improves triglyceride metabolism, which is especially critical after high-fat meals. Keeps your blood cleaner and reduces plaque build-up. Third is it boosts nitric oxide production. Walking stimulates your endothelium to relax and open vessels, which improves blood flow, lowers blood pressure and reduces stress on your arteries. Fourth: it reduces after-meal fatigue and brain fog. This keeps you energised and metabolically flexible throughout the day. Bonus: takes zero equipment, costs nothing and also improves brain health, insulin sensitivity, and cardiovascular risk, as well as digestion and lymphatic flow. If walking were a drug, it could be the most prescribed medication on earth.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.