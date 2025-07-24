Walking just 7K steps daily can reduce your risk of death by 47%, lower cardiovascular disease incidence by 25%: Study

A comprehensive new study analysing data from over 160,000 adults finds that walking approximately 7,000 steps per day reduces the risk of several serious health outcomes. Even modest step counts of around 4,000 steps per day are linked to better health compared to very low activity levels (around 2,000 steps per day). Also read | Fitness coach says walking 10,000 steps is the most underrated way to burn fat: ‘You don’t need to train for hours’ 7,000 daily steps is a more realistic target for less active individuals and is associated with significant health improvements. (Unsplash)

Unlike earlier studies that mainly focused on heart health or overall death rates, this research, published in The Lancet Public Health journal on July 23, is the first to comprehensively examine how taking more steps per day can reduce the risk of several different health outcomes.

Findings of The Lancet study

According to the comprehensive study published in The Lancet Public Health, this daily step count (7,000 steps) is associated with:

⦿ Reduced risk of death: 47 percent lower risk of all-cause mortality

⦿ Cardiovascular health: 25 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease incidence

⦿ Cancer prevention: 6 percent lower risk of cancer incidence

⦿ Diabetes management: 14 percent lower risk of type 2 diabetes

⦿ Cognitive health: 38 percent lower risk of dementia

⦿ Mental health: 22 percent lower risk of depressive symptoms

⦿ Fall prevention: 28 percent lower risk of falls

Why 7,000 steps?

The study also revealed that even modest step counts (around 4,000 steps per day) are linked to better health compared to very low activity (around 2,000 steps per day). For some conditions, such as heart disease, health benefits continued to increase beyond 7,000 steps, but for most conditions, the benefits tended to level off. The authors highlight that 7,000 steps per day may be a more realistic target than the current unofficial target of 10,000 steps per day, particularly for those who are less active, suggesting that this target can still provide significant improvements in health.

More about the study

The systematic review included 57 studies, of which 31 studies were included in meta-analyses, providing the most comprehensive evidence to date of the association between the number of daily steps and a wide range of health outcomes. The authors caution that the evidence for health benefits for most conditions, such as cancer and dementia, is supported by a small number of studies, meaning there is a low level of certainty for those results, and many of the studies included did not account for some confounding factors, like age or frailty, that could bias the findings.

The authors say that their study underscores the value of using daily step counts as a straightforward way to measure physical activity. They suggest these results could help shape future public health guidelines and recommendations, encouraging more people to track their steps as a practical way to improve their health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.