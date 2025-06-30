Doctor shares 5 simple habits that may help reduce risk of heart attacks

Heart attack is one of the leading causes of deaths globally. It's usually considered to be silent, but the conditions build up over the years, which many may not be attentive to. But changing your small habits may make a big difference over time, keeping your heart healthy for the long haul. General Surgery and Emergency Medicine, Dr Vass, who frequently shares on his Instagram valuable insights on how to improve health, recently, on June 29, posted about the essential habits that help to improve heart health, reducing the risks of heart attacks. Symptoms can be mild or vague, making it difficult to recognise a silent heart attack.(Freepik)

1. Walking after meals to reduce blood sugar and inflammation

Avoid sitting after a meal and briefly stroll.(Shutterstock)

A simple walk, even as gentle as a stroll, can evoke meaningful results for heart health. He said, “Even walking for just 10 minutes after a meal can help lower that postprandial blood sugar spike, which can significantly reduce inflammation, which are two major risk factors for plaque buildup in arteries.” The plaque buildup in the artery is one of the main causes behind heart attack, blocking blood flow to the heart."

2. Consume Omega-3

Fish types like salmond contain omega-3 fatty acids. (Adobe Stock)

Certain nutrients strengthen your heart health. Omega-3 is one of them, and the doctor urged adding them to the diet. Dr Vass explained, “Prioritise omega 3 intake. Wild cod fish, like salmon or a high-quality omega 3 supplement, can help to lower triglyceride levels, lower intravascular inflammation and reduce arterial stiffness.” Omega-3 falls in the category of healthy fats.

3. Sleep like your life depends on it

Sleep well to stay healthy.(Shutterstock)

Sleep is one of the pillars of good health, acting as the very foundation because many physiological functions rejuvenate during rest. The doctor connected this to heart attack and said, “Sleep like your life depends on it, because it does. Sleeping less than six hours a night can increase heart attack risk by up to two hundred per cent. Prioritise your sleep, aim for consistency and eight quality hours a night.”

4. Swap plastic for glass

Plastics are pervasive, available everywhere for several different utilities, in shapes, sizes and forms. But this is a big health hazard, big enough to stop your heart, too. Dr Vass elaborated, “Plastic leak chemicals like phthalates, which disrupt hormones, drive inflammation, and over time can help to push into the arteries. Store food in glass, filter your water and never heat anything in plastic.”

5. Get the right tests done

Regular checks help keep your heart healthy. While a cholesterol test is one way to track heart health, there are several other tests as well that can help with early warning.

He said, “Track the right labs. Don't just check LDL. Get your protein B, lipoprotein little A, homocysteine and high sensitivity CRP checked on a regular basis. These can help you show your real heart attack risk, years before any symptoms show up.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

