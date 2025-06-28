Cardiologist shares how stress and modern lifestyle are raising heart risks in 30s and 40s: ‘Don’t wait for chest pain’

Stress doesn't knock and leave, it lingers. In today's fast-paced world, from tight work deadlines and rising bills to endless social media alerts and traffic-packed commutes, stress has become a constant companion for many. It's no longer just an emotional burden. What many don't realise is that chronic stress quietly chips away at heart health, increasing risks in ways that aren't immediately visible. (Also read: Cardiologist shares 5 common drugs that could silently harm your heart over time: ‘Know what you’re taking’ ) Chronic stress and lifestyle choices fuel heart disease in young adults.

While the mind feels the weight of anxiety and burnout, the heart, too, begins to struggle, often without any early warning signs. In a world that's always on, the heart silently bears the cost. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dr. Niranjan Hiremath, Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular and Aortic Surgeon, and Surgical Lead at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, shared insights on the hidden cardiac effects of chronic stress and how early detection can help save lives.

How chronic stress silently affects your heart health

When stress has become woven into the fabric of everyday life, the body stays in a constant state of alert. Hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which are meant to help in emergencies, remain elevated longer than they should, pushing the heart into overdrive. The heartbeat fastens, blood pressure rises, and inflammation quietly builds up inside the blood vessels. If left unchecked or ignored, this state becomes harmful not just emotionally but also physically.

Stress is increasingly impacting heart health, especially in younger individuals. (Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, the effects of stress don't take years to surface. Many seemingly healthy individuals who are in their 30s or 40s look healthy from the outside and are showing early signs of cardiovascular problems. What's more alarming is the rise in silent heart attacks/cardiac arrest.

These are episodes where warning symptoms are so vague, like mild discomfort, indigestion, or unusual fatigue, that they're often ignored or mistaken for something minor. In high-pressure routines where rest is rare and wellness takes a back seat, the heart ends up paying the price.

Why youth isn't a shield against health risks

There was a time when heart-related issues were seen as something to worry about later in life, something that showed up after the age of 50. But times have changed. Nowadays, the seeds of cardiovascular problems are often sown much earlier. Irregular sleeping patterns, skipping meals in day-to-day life, spending hours glued to digital screens, and handling constant pressure at work are reshaping the cardiac risk landscape. Even without a family history, poor sedentary lifestyle choices are enough to put younger individuals at risk.

However, many young people turn to quick fixes by taking extra cups of coffee to stay awake, cigarettes to calm their nerves, or comfort food after a long, tiring day. These may offer temporary relief, but in reality, all of these activities worsen heart-related conditions. What seems like coping is often just adding more fuel to the fire. Over time, the damage builds quietly until one day, the warning symptoms become impossible to ignore.

Importance of lifestyle habits

However, taking care of the heart doesn't require big sacrifices, but in reality, it begins with simple, conscious choices. Eating a fresh and balanced diet, moving the body for at least 30 minutes of daily physical activity, regular sleep cycle, and taking short breaks from digital screens can work wonders for individuals and help to reset both body and mind. Also, incorporating practices in your everyday life like yoga, deep breathing, or even brief walks during work breaks can significantly reduce stress levels and support cardiovascular health.

Simple lifestyle changes and stress management can greatly enhance cardiovascular health and longevity.(Freepik)

Also, waiting for chest pain or breathlessness before seeing a cardiologist is a mistake many individuals regret. Routine heart check-ups, even in the absence of symptoms, are a form of self-respect. For those living with conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol, these annual screenings become even more important. Simple tests like an ECG, lipid profile, or treadmill test can offer valuable insights into cardiovascular function. Early signals, if diagnosed in time, can help prevent serious concerns later.

Preventive care over panic

The heart often sends quiet signals before it shouts. Skipping that regular health check or ignoring mild chest discomfort may seem harmless but can have major consequences in the long run. Awareness and early detection remain the strongest allies in the fight against heart disease.

In a world that races ahead, slowing down is a life-saving habit. A heart that's cared for early offers not just longevity but a better quality of life. Balance isn't a luxury, it's a necessity. When it comes to cardiovascular health, prevention is always better than cure, it's the only thing we can fully control.

How early detection can save lives

In today's fast-paced world, heart disease has quietly become one of the biggest health threats in India, claiming nearly one out of every four lives. What makes it even more worrying is that cardiovascular-related problems are increasingly affecting younger individuals, often striking without prior warning.

Regular health screenings and lifestyle changes can help prevent life-altering conditions.(Freepik)

In many cases, there are no early symptoms at all, the first sign of trouble can turn out to be the last. That's why early detection plays a critical role in saving lives. Catching it early isn't just important, it can be the difference between life and loss.

Silent threats, invisible damage

The tricky part about many cardiovascular problems is that they often don't give us any clear warnings. Issues like high blood pressure, cholesterol buildup, or early-stage diabetes can quietly build up over time, slowly damaging the blood vessels and overworking the heart. Because there are no obvious symptoms, most individuals don't realise something's wrong until they experience a serious cardiac event such as a heart attack or stroke.

Meanwhile, the modern lifestyle isn't helping either. Long hours of sitting, constant stress, irregular sleep, unhealthy eating, and habits like smoking are all taking a serious toll. With fast-paced urban living and increasingly demanding work environments, even individuals in their 30s and 40s are showing signs of heart-related issues. That's why it's crucial not to wait for symptoms, taking charge of your heart health early can make all the difference.

Why screening matters more than ever

Regular health screenings can detect potential heart problems long before they escalate. Basic tests like ECG (electrocardiogram), cholesterol check, blood pressure reading, blood sugar levels, or even a TMT (treadmill test) provide critical insights into cardiovascular health and thus help to diagnose the problem. Advanced tools like coronary calcium scoring and high-sensitivity troponin tests are becoming more accessible and can pick up early signs of heart problems.

Wearable technology has come a long way, smartwatches can now detect irregular heart rhythms and help identify conditions like atrial fibrillation, which can increase the risk of stroke. If heart disease runs in your family or if you have existing lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or obesity, it's wise to begin annual heart screenings as early as your 30s. A few simple steps today could help prevent a life-altering event tomorrow.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.