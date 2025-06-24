Are you always cleaning your glasses? It can be cataract: Doctor shares 6 early warning signs to know

Cataract is an eye condition that progresses very slowly, often making early detection challenging. However, one of the earliest warning signs is foggy or blurred vision. Foggy vision is one of the early symptoms of cataract.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Supriya Sriganesh, ophthalmologist, cataract and refractive surgeon, Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Bangalore said, “By the time the patient really understands that the vision is blurry, they would have already gotten used to that lower degree of vision. And that's why they let it progress until it reaches a much later stage. Some people notice very late that the cataracts need to be operated on.” Also read | What are cataracts and how they can be treated

Dr Supriya Sriganesh further shared the early signs of cataract we should be aware of to prevent progression of this condition:

1. Double vision in one eye:

Patients often see two images of a single object, even when only one eye is open. This often goes unnoticed at first or is mistaken for eye strain.

2. Coloured halos around lights:

Patient might notice rainbow-like circles or glare around lights, especially at night. This can make night driving uncomfortable.

3. Poor night vision:

Many patients find it harder to see clearly in low light or while driving at night. Things may appear dim or less sharp than usual. Also read | Father’s Day 2025: Is your dad diabetic? Doctor says it can lead to cataract; know risk factors, prevention tips

4. Foggy or blurry vision:

The vision may seem cloudy or hazy, like looking through a frosted glass. Cleaning your glasses won’t help, as the problem is within the eye.

5. Difficulty reading small print:

Even with reading glasses, small text might start to look unclear, particularly in low lighting.

6. Frequent changes in your glasses prescription:

If your glasses need to be changed often but your vision still doesn’t feel right, it could be due to a developing cataract.

The ophthalmologist emphasised the importance of annual eye check-ups to detect the condition early, monitor its progression, and ensure timely medical intervention. Also read | Cataract surgery can’t be done during monsoon? Top surgeon debunks 5 myths, shares facts

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.