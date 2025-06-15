Father’s Day 2025: Is your dad diabetic? Doctor says it can lead to cataract; know risk factors, prevention tips

Father’s Day 2025: As we honour our fathers and father figures on June 15, it's also an ideal moment to spotlight the health challenges they face, especially as they grow older. Often absorbed in their roles and responsibilities, men can sometimes overlook their own well-being. However, timely attention to chronic conditions is crucial to prevent long-term complications. Also read | Beyond the Numbers: Understanding the Long-Term Risk of Type 2 Diabetes Diabetes is one of the leading causes of cataract and blindness. (AFP / Relevant Image )

One of the most common yet often neglected conditions is diabetes. Triggered by disruptions in insulin production or effectiveness, diabetes causes abnormal spikes in blood sugar levels. If left unmanaged, it can pave the way for a range of serious health issues, from cardiovascular disease to nerve damage.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mounika Gadikota, consultant ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore said, “Diabetes mellitus (DM) is a chronic systemic condition with a steadily rising global prevalence. In accordance with the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people with DM is expected to touch 439 million by 2030.”

Dr Gadikota added that diabetes can lead to cataract: "Cataracts are 3–4 times more prevalent in diabetic patients under the age of 65. Among the various ocular complications of Diabetes, cataract is the most common and remains the leading cause of blindness."

Can diabetes trigger cataract?

The eye specialist said that diabetes is one of the leading causes of cataract and blindness. She added that duration of diabetes and poor blood sugar control can be risk factors in cataract formation. She said, "Any sudden visual loss should prompt immediate evaluation, especially in patients with long-standing or uncontrolled diabetes, to rule out retinal complications (e.g., diabetic retinopathy)."

Management tips to know

Earlier involvement has led to better visual outcomes in diabetic patients.

Coexisting retinal conditions such as, diabetic retinopathy, macular edema, tractional retinal detachment must be evaluated and treated before proceeding with cataract surgery.

With modern surgical techniques and pharmacologic advances, diabetic patients can achieve good visual outcomes comparable to non-diabetics.

As diabetes prevalence continues to rise, cataract surgery will remain a critical intervention in preserving vision. Comprehensive management, including metabolic control and timely surgical planning can help diabetic patients achieve excellent visual rehabilitation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.