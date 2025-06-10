Cataract surgery can’t be done during monsoon? Top surgeon debunks 5 myths, shares facts

Cataract is a common eye condition that typically affects older adults, causing cloudy or blurred vision. It occurs when proteins in the eye’s lens break down and clump together, preventing light from passing through clearly to the retina. Also read | What are cataracts and how they can be treated Know the myths associated with cataract surgery.(Freepik)

However, myths associated with cataract surgery often stop patients from seeking timely help. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Supriya Sriganesh, ophthalmologist, cataract and refractive surgeon, Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Bangalore busted several myths.

Myth 1: The cataract should mature before surgery can be done

Fact: This is absolutely untrue. In fact, allowing the cataract to mature can be very dangerous. The ideal stage to get operated is in the early stages, such as stage 2. If you allow the cataract to progress to the point where your vision is severely impaired, it makes the surgery much more complicated. A mature cataract carries an increased risk of instability, retinal complications, and glaucoma after surgery. Therefore, never wait for the cataract to mature. The right time to undergo cataract surgery is when the drop in vision begins to affect your day-to-day activities. If your vision is blurry and it's interfering with your routine, it’s time to get the surgery done. You don’t need to wait for it to worsen.

Myth 2: Cataract surgery cannot be done during the monsoon or rainy season

Fact: This is a very old belief from the time when cataract surgery was a major, manual procedure involving large incisions and a long recovery period. Modern cataract surgery is a quick, painless, and bloodless procedure, often performed using laser technology. Recovery is rapid, and there are no seasonal restrictions. You can safely undergo cataract surgery during the monsoon, summer, winter or any time of the year.

Myth 3: Lens implantation is optional

Fact: Some patients ask whether it’s necessary to put a lens in the eye after cataract removal. It is absolutely essential. The eye functions like a camera, and the lens is what focuses light onto the retina, much like a camera lens focuses light onto film or a sensor. Without a lens in the eye, the light entering cannot be focused, resulting in blurred vision. Implanting an intraocular lens (IOL) after cataract removal is mandatory for clear vision.

Myth 4: Cataracts can come back after surgery

Fact: Cataract refers to the clouding of the eye's natural lens. During surgery, the lens is removed and replaced with an artificial one, which is placed inside the original lens capsule (a natural bag within the eye). Some people experience blurred vision a few years after surgery due to a condition called posterior capsular opacification (PCO), where some cells grow on the back of the lens capsule. This is not the cataract returning. It is easily treated with a simple, one-time laser polishing procedure that restores clear vision.

Myth 5: The implanted lens can be changed later

Fact: Another myth is that the lens implanted during cataract surgery can be replaced later. In reality, the artificial lens is a permanent implant. Once it is placed inside the eye, it is not routinely removed or exchanged. Only in rare cases, such as lens displacement or complications, might the lens need to be removed or replaced and even then, it carries certain risks. Therefore, choosing the right lens is a crucial decision. It is based on the patient's lifestyle and visual needs, whether they prefer near vision, distance vision, or do not mind wearing glasses. These considerations are discussed with the patient beforehand to ensure the most suitable and permanent choice is made.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.