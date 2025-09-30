Dentist shares 4 ‘crazy things’ rotting your teeth that aren't related to food: Making out with your partner

Healthy teeth and mouth hygiene are a sign of a healthy body. Several studies have proven that tooth decay and heart disease may be linked in the same way gum disease and heart disease are linked. Therefore, knowing certain habits that may be posing a threat to your oral hygiene and avoiding them is essential. Did you know that an average of 80 million bacteria is transferred during an intimate kiss lasting even 10 seconds? (Shutterstock)

On September 26, Dr Mark Bentley, DDS (Doctor of Dental Surgery), shared a video on the Instagram page Excellence In Dentistry, discussing the four habits that are quietly damaging your teeth, and they are not related to your food preferences. Let's find out what these habits are:

4 crazy ways you are rotting your teeth

In the post captioned, ‘4 crazy ways you are rotting your teeth that aren't related to food’, Dr Bentley listed making out with your partner, chewing ice, using whitening strips to whiten your teeth, and vaping as 4 habits that rot your teeth. Here's how it happens:

1. Makeout sessions

According to a study published in the journal Microbiome, the human mouth harbours over 700 species of bacteria and other organisms, which are found in saliva and on various oral surfaces, including teeth, tongue, cheeks, and surrounding areas. Moreover, the research revealed that an average of 80 million bacteria is transferred during an intimate kiss lasting even 10 seconds. So, when you kiss someone with cavities or compromised oral hygiene, you consume their oral bacteria, too.

2. Chewing ice

Per a report published by the University of Utah Health, chewing ice can cause small cracks in the enamel that can develop into bigger cracks over time and eventually fracture the tooth.

3. Whitening strips

A March 2014 study published in The Saudi Dental Journal found that whitening teeth with bleaching products containing hydrogen peroxide can compromise tooth health.

4. Vaping

According to Dr Bentley, “[You] might think vaping is 'not an issue', but it's a huge concern we are just starting to uncover.” Here are some reasons he pointed out that it is risky:

• Dries out your mouth: No saliva = more cavities

• Inflames your gums: Leads to recession and disease

• Feeds bacteria: Especially with sweet vape flavours

• Erodes enamel: Makes teeth weak and sensitive

• Causes bad breath: Chemical + bacteria = Gross

• Triggers teeth grinding: From nicotine stimulation

• Slows healing: Bad for post-dental procedures

• Can stain teeth: Especially dental work over time

• Irritates soft tissue: Ulcers, white patches

• Still nicotine, and nicotine wrecks your mouth.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

