Summer can cause dry mouth and tooth decay: Dentist shares dental care tips to follow

Scorching summer temperatures can take a toll on the entire body—including your teeth. While a dry mouth might seem like a minor discomfort, it can have lasting consequences for your dental health. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Karishma Jaradi, head dental surgeon, Dentzz Dental said, "Saliva is your body's primary line of defense against tooth decay. Saliva helps by removing food matter from near your teeth, neutralising the acid released by bacteria that can erode tooth enamel and delivering essential minerals that strengthen your teeth. Insufficient saliva production, which often occurs when your body sweats excessively and becomes dehydrated, can thus make your teeth more prone to damage and decay."

Know these dental care tips to follow:

Stay hydrated:

99 per cent of saliva is composed of water. The easiest way to ensure that your mouth is producing enough saliva is to drink more water. Aim for a minimum of two litres of water a day and drink more if you have an active lifestyle or play sports—physical activity can cause you to sweat and become dehydrated more quickly. Additionally, consume plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables with high water content. Watermelon, cucumber and tomatoes are easily accessible examples.

Go with the flow:

Sugar-free gum and candies can stimulate saliva flow. You could also use saliva substitutes or moisturising mouth sprays for immediate relief. Complement this by reducing your intake of sugary drinks and diuretics such as coffee and alcoholic beverages. Avoid smoking as this can also aggravate dry mouth.

Practise sleep hygiene:

Your allergies could flare up during the summer, causing nasal congestion and inflammation. This could result in your airways becoming narrowed, making your body instinctively switch to mouth breathing while asleep. Address your allergies with the necessary medication, use a saline nasal spray or decongestant to clear any congestion, and use a humidifier in your bedroom.

Maintain good oral hygiene:

Brush and floss your teeth regularly to protect against gum infections and dental cavities.

