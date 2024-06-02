Oral hygiene, the practice of keeping your mouth clean and free of disease, is a form of preventative care but maintaining oral hygiene is not just about keeping our teeth clean - it is important for overall health. Research indicates that poor oral hygiene leads to periodontal diseases such as plaque, calculus and gum swelling that majorly contribute to developing heart diseases. Tips for maintaining good oral hygiene habits at home (Image by gpointstudio on Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Priyanka Puri, BDS Dentist, Dental Surgeon and Implantologist at Practo Dental, shared, “Oral health is often underestimated by many, but improper hygiene is the leading cause of tooth loss in both children and adults. In some people, it can lead to bad breath (halitosis), which can diminish confidence and cause embarrassment. It is a wakeup call to understand the severity of oral health and it is important to book an appointment with your dentist and follow their instructions properly.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

She suggested, “One can start prioritising their oral health by practicing home care activities such as brushing in soft circular motions and start using copper tongue clear. opt for alcohol-free mouthwash between meals. One can prioritise oral health and hygiene by avoiding harmful habits like smoking as it can cause periodontal disease and tooth loss. Additionally, nail biting can lead to grinding and chipping of the enamel surface of teeth, resulting in malocclusion and gaps. Similarly, bruxism can cause excessive grinding and clenching of the jaws. Also, a good dental professional can guide you with preventive care and treatment. Practicing good and proper hygiene is a good investment not just for your teeth but also for your overall well-being; nothing feels as good as healthy teeth.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Sageer Aazaz, HOD Dentistry at Paras Health Gurugram, said, “Taking care of oral health is not just about protecting a radiant smile; it's crucial for overall health and well-being. A healthy mouth helps in preventing numerous health conditions. Also, starting a solid oral care practice is the foundation of good dental health. It begins with simple daily practices that ensure freshness, cleanliness, and vitality.”

Here are some easy activities to include into our daily oral hygiene routine -

Brushing: Make sure to brush your teeth at least twice a day, ideally after meals. Always go for a fluoride toothpaste and a soft-bristled toothbrush. Softly brush in a circular motion to remove plaque and debris effectively. Flossing: People often skip flossing without knowing it’s importance. It is essential for removing food particles and plaque that your toothbrush can't reach. Try to practice flossing especially before bedtime. Mouthwash: Rinsing paired with mouthwash can greatly improve oral health. go for an antimicrobial mouthwash to reduce plaque and bacteria in your mouth. Make sure that mouthwash should not replace flossing or brushing but rather complement them. Healthy diet: Try to avoid sugary and acidic foods and beverages, as they can cause tooth decay and erosion. Always opt for a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains to help overall oral health. Hydration: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. It helps in washing away food particles and microbes and keep your mouth hydrated. This enhances saliva production, which plays a crucial role in neutralizing acids and protecting your teeth. Replace your toothbrush: Always remember to replace your toothbrush every three to four months or sooner if the bristles start to fray. A worn-out toothbrush isn’t as effective at removing plaque and microbes. Avoid tobacco: Smoking and using tobacco products can cause tooth discoloration, gum disease, and other oral health problems. Quitting tobacco can make a huge difference in oral health and overall well-being. Regular dental check-ups: Even if you practice good oral hygiene regime at home, it's important to visit your dentist regularly for professional cleanings and check-ups as they can detect any dental issues early and provide tailored advice for maintaining healthy oral health.

By incorporating these habits into your daily routine, you can maintain good oral hygiene and promote a healthy smile for years to come.