Dental care tips to keep your teeth bright and white in the winter months

Indulging in hot beverages and seasonal treats during winter months can take a toll on your pearly white teeth, making it all the more important to prioritise dental care. A bright, white smile not only enhances your appearance but also reflects your overall health hence, we have to ensure that our teeth stay sparkling even during the chilliest months. Hot cocoa and white teeth? Tips to keep your teeth gleaming during winter season.(Image by Pixabay)

Cold season tooth care

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gunita Singh, BDS, MD Dental Lasers, shared, “Winter is a season of fresh fruits and mulled wine. Fruits are just the best thing for teeth and wine is harmful specially red wine which is acidic and causes stains. Hot tea, black coffee and traditional Kadas all do further damage to our teeth. So, in order to keep your teeth healthy and shiny, a perfect balance and selection is very important. Exposure to cold air can also cause you to feel the sensitivity in your teeth. Sudden changes in mouth temperature can also result in cracked teeth.”

Organic difference: How natural ingredients enhance oral health, dental hygiene (Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash)

She suggested, “So in order to keep teeth healthy, avoid extreme temperatures, wear a mask when you move out. Sweet potato is the best thing for enamel health as it keeps the teeth healthy and strong. Second in line is bananas. If you are looking for white teeth in winters avoid black coffee, green tea and red wine or brush soon after. The other mantra is to sip some water before and after you consume any of this. Strawberry is the best to whiten teeth rub them directly on your teeth the malic acid content helps whiten teeth. Also one can use the inside of an orange peel and stay smiling always.”

Winter-proof your teeth with these easy tips

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Manvi Srivastava, Dentist at NIIMS Medical College and Hospital, revealed, “Maintaining white teeth throughout the winter months necessitates practicing proper dental hygiene and adopting wise practices like brushing and flossing twice daily to get rid of stains and stop discolouration. Restrict the amount of food and drink that are discoloured. Consuming crunchy foods and veggies, such as celery or apples, can also naturally remove stains.”

Dental health tips to ace a shining and perfect smile (Photo by Woody Kelly on Unsplash)

To avoid dental cavities, Dr Manvi Srivastava recommended, “Use toothpaste that has been fluoridated. Make sure your brush has enough toothpaste on it. Drink lots of water to stay hydrated, especially after meals, as this keeps your mouth fresh and helps wash away food particles. Since it preserves tooth enamel and stops teeth from yellowing, hydration is also crucial. Frequent dental examinations assist maintain the best possible condition of your teeth and get rid of tough stains. As directed by your dentist, spend some time brushing your teeth properly. To keep food from becoming lodged between your teeth, always rinse your mouth with water after eating.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.