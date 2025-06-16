Probiotics for your dental health? Know how it's the next frontier for cavity prevention

Cavity is one of the most common dental problems, with the aching pain making it difficult to endure. While oral hygiene practices like brushing, flossing, and adopting good dietary habits, such as lowering sugar intake, may help reduce the risk of cavities, researchers are now turning to an unlikely hero in the fight against tooth decay, probiotics. The secret to cavity protection may lie in your diet, especially probiotics. (Shutterstock)

Commonly discussed in the context of improving gut health, probiotics also hold the potential to protect your teeth by balancing the oral microbiome and reducing cavity-causing germs.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Lt Gen Dr Vimal Arora, Chief Clinical Officer, Clove Dental, shared how your dental protection requires probiotics.

Tooth decay is far more widespread than most people realise, making it all the more urgent to address. He explained, “Tooth decay or dental caries is not just a childhood concern. According to the World Health Organization, it is the most common non-communicable disease globally, affecting more than 3 billion people. While, according to national health estimates and surveys, up to 84% of Indians may suffer from some form of dental issue, yet only around 6–7% seek timely treatment, especially when the condition is painless. But probiotics can be the next frontier for cavity prevention. From probiotic toothpastes to chewable tablets for children, future oral health may feature personalised, microbiome-supporting products."

Lt Gen Dr Vimal Arora shared a detailed guide, addressing essential questions related to probiotics and cavity prevention:

What are probiotics?

Probiotics are live microorganisms, often referred to as 'good bacteria', that, when administered in adequate amounts, may confer health benefits.

The oral cavity, like the gut, harbours a diverse community of bacteria. Some are protective, others are harmful.

When harmful bacteria such as Streptococcus mutans dominate, they produce acids that demineralise the enamel, leading to cavities.

dominate, they produce acids that demineralise the enamel, leading to cavities. Traditional strategies like fluoridation of water strengthen enamel and control decay, but probiotics offer a different and refreshing approach, one that seeks to shift the balance of microbes toward a healthier ecosystem.

Cavity accelerates tooth decay.(Shutterstock)

What do studies and clinical trials say about probiotics for oral health?

Pre-clinical and early clinical studies suggest that probiotics may support oral health, particularly in reducing cavity risk.

Certain strains of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, when delivered through lozenges, mouthwashes, or yoghurt, have demonstrated the ability to inhibit mutans, reduce plaque formation, and support enamel remineralisation.

A recent scientific study published in the BMC Oral Health journal tested a combination of four probiotic strains and found significant reductions in mutans activity, plaque accumulation, and caries development in rats.

Likewise, a review in The Journal of Oral Health and Community Dentistry concluded that regular probiotic use could lower plaque index and salivary bacterial counts, both markers for cavity risk.

How to add probiotics to the routine for better oral care?

Curd in Indian dishes like raita contains good bacteria that helps to balance the oral microbiome. Turns out, probiotics are multitaskers, helping with everything from gut health to oral care.(Shutterstock)

In everyday Indian diets, probiotics are naturally found in foods like homemade curd (dahi), lassi, and fermented rice dishes such as idlis and dosa batter. These are affordable, accessible, and widely consumed across India, making them ideal vehicles to support oral health. It can be as simple as including a bowl of curd with your lunch, sipping on buttermilk after meals, or using probiotic-enriched lozenges as a post-brushing routine.

Beyond foods, probiotics are also available in supplements such as chewable tablets, oral lozenges, probiotic toothpaste, and mouth rinses. These products can directly deliver beneficial bacteria to the mouth, making them especially helpful for people who might not consume fermented foods regularly.

Probiotic supplements, if proven effective, could serve as a low-cost, non-invasive tool; one that doesn’t depend on advanced infrastructure or clinical intervention.

Many pediatric dentists now recommend probiotic drops or tablets for children as well.

