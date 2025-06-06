Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
Gastroenterologist shares 3 herbs he consumes during the day for good gut health, making probiotics more efficient

ByAdrija Dey
Jun 06, 2025 10:14 AM IST

Expert shares a glimpse of his routine, revealing 3 powerful herbs he consumes daily to improve gut health and naturally enhance probiotics power.

Diet can make or break your gut health, and, in turn, your overall well-being. That’s why it is important to know what to eat to keep your gut in good shape. Probiotics are one such component in your diet that is the holy grail for good gut health. But beyond that, plant-based ingredients like herbs can also offer substantial digestive benefits, and even boost the effectiveness of regular probiotics like yoghurt.

By adding the right herbs, you can make your probiotics, like yoghurt, work harder for your gut health.(Shutterstock)
California-based Internal medicine doctor and Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, who frequently posts nutrition and digestion-related health tips on his Instagram, recently, on June 5, shared three herbs that he consumes for good gut health as a GI doctor.

 

Here are the three things the doctor eats for his gut:

1. Turmeric + yoghurt + black pepper

 

Probiotics, the gut essential; turmeric, the kitchen essential; and black pepper, the dining table essential- all come together for a powerful, gut-friendly treat.(Shutterstock)
Turmeric is a kitchen essential found in almost every household. And, of course, black pepper is on the dining table at home. But did you know these two can give your favourite probiotics a well-deserved nutritional boost?

Dr Sethi added, “Turmeric in my evening yoghurt. Turmeric contains curcumin, which has been shown to reduce gut inflammation. Make sure to put a little bit of black pepper for proper absorption.”

2. Ginger in evening tea

 

Ginger tea is a time-tested remedy known for its powerful digestive benefits.(Shutterstock)
Make your evening tea work overtime by adding ginger, which does wonders not only for inflammation but also for overall gut health.

Dr Sethi elaborated on the benefits and said, “Ginger in my evening tea- ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and can also help with nausea.”

3. Unsweetened fennel seeds

Make sure to avoid added sugar by going for the unsweetened version of fennel seeds.(Shutterstock)
Dr Sethi called unsweetened fennel seeds the standout among the three because of the amazing benefits for digestion. He takes unsweetened fennel seeds after dinner.

He added, “Fennel seeds contain anethole, which can relieve bloating and gas by relaxing the muscles in the GI tract.”

ALSO READ: Gastroenterologist says have these 2 overnight soaked seeds in the morning every day to improve your gut health

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

