Cult Fit founder shares 4 exercises his 63-year-old mom does to build strong ankles, prevent injuries: You can do it too

Daily movement is the key to longevity and overall wellbeing. However, often, as people grow older, we stop incorporating workouts into our routine. However, research has shown that older adults who work out, reap similar benefits as those younger than them. These 4 exercises ensure you have a strong foundation when it comes to quality movement and control.

If your parents are just starting their fitness journey, they can start with simple movements that can strengthen their bodies. In a post shared on August 28 by Cult Fit founder Rishabh Telang, the fitness coach and enthusiast shared four exercises that his mother does at 63 years old to build strong ankles and prevent injuries. Let's find out:

4 exercises your mom should do in old age

In the Instagram post, the Cult Fit founder listed the 4 exercises his mom does to build strong ankles and prevent injuries. Additionally, he posted videos of them doing each exercise, while stressing that weak ankles lead to ankle sprains, and this leads to a cascade of issues in other joints.

He wrote, “Here are 4 exercises I program for my mother at 63 years old to ensure she has a strong foundation when it comes to quality movement and control. Do me a favour and share this with your parents, friends or anyone else who might find this useful.”

1. Rotating ankle:

To do this exercise, sit down on the floor. Now, raise your right leg and support it by holding it with both hands, with one hand placed on the calf and the other under the knee. Now, rotate the ankle of the raised leg. Repeat for the other leg.

2. Knee stretch:

Take a raised platform and place one leg on the platform and the other firmly on the floor. Now, with both hands placed on the thigh of the raised leg, push your knee forward, without bending your spine. Don't bend the knee of the other leg.

3. Ankle raises:

Stand straight with your feet firmly placed on the floor. Now, raise your body by going on your toes and then move back on your feet. Repeat this movement.

4. Towel grab:

Sit on a chair or a sofa and then keep a towel under your feet. One end of the towel should be under your toes, and to do the ankle-strengthening exercise, you need to grab the towel towards you with your toes, until you reach the other end.

Why should you strengthen your ankles?

According to Advanced Physiotherapy, when you strengthen your ankles, you also enhance your balance, reducing the chances of stumbling or falling. A report by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) also suggests that toe-strengthening exercise and training 3 times per week improves balance in older adults.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.