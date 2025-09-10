Fitness trainer says if you can do these 7 exercises in your 30s and 40s your body is ageing better than most

How can we know if our body is fit and is ageing better than most, especially if you are someone who is in their 30s or 40s? According to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), in adults, physical activity contributes to the prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes, and reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety, enhances brain health, and can improve overall well-being. The 7 key movements are an indicator of your body ageing better than most, ‘if you can perform them with control and without pain.’(Pexels)

7 exercises that tell your body is ageing better than most

Moreover, movement is the key to long-term health, as per Andy Fata-Chan, physical therapist and coach. In a report published on August 22, he told CNBC, the 7 key movements he encourages his clients to work on, and which are an indicator of your body ageing better than most, ‘if you can perform them with control and without pain.’ Let's find out what they are:

1. Push-ups

According to Andy, a 2019 study says that men who can do 40 push-ups in one set had a significantly lower risk of heart disease than those who could do 10 or fewer. Additionally, he suggested that while doing the exercise, one should make sure to keep their body in a straight line from head to heels, squeeze their glutes, and brace their abs to protect their spine and give them more stability.

Evidence shows a link between grip strength and all-cause and disease-specific mortality, future function. (Photo by GMB Fitness on Unsplash)

2. Pull-ups

An October 2019 study associated grip strength with overall strength, upper limb function, bone mineral density, fractures, falls, malnutrition, cognitive impairment, depression, sleep problems, diabetes, multimorbidity, and quality of life.

Moreover, evidence also shows a link between grip strength and all-cause and disease-specific mortality, future function, bone mineral density, fractures, cognition and depression, and problems associated with hospitalisation.

Explaining how to do pull-ups, Andy told CNBC, “If you’re new to pull-ups, try dead hangs, in which you hang from the bar with arms fully extended. Practice building up to 30 seconds.”

3. Single-leg squat to bench

For the single-leg squat to bench, the fitness coach suggested aiming for 10 reps per side without losing control or balance. He added, “This move strengthens your quads and stabilisers, which are crucial for activities like walking downstairs or playing sports.”

He also cited a June 2022 study that found a successful 10-second one-legged stance performance predicts survival (longevity) in middle-aged and older individuals. “People who can’t balance on one leg for at least 10 seconds in their 50s have a higher risk of mortality,” he told CNBC.

4. Single-leg deadlift

According to the fitness coach, training your hamstrings and glutes is important because it leads to better outcomes when it comes to pain, disability, and overall muscle strength.

“Do 10 reps per side. The goal should be to do 10 repetitions without losing your balance or needing to touch the ground with the opposite leg for balance,” he suggested.

Power decreases about 10 percent per decade after age 40. (Pexels)

5. Squat jump

The fitness coach referred to a September 1997 study that suggested that power decreases about 10 percent per decade after age 40, and squat jumps help in this, as they utilise explosive strength.

6. Hop and stick

According to the fitness coach, this exercise teaches our body and brain to work together as you are standing on one foot, hop forward, and land softly on the same foot. He added that it helps ‘improve bone mineral density as well as tendon health, protecting against osteoporosis and injury.’

7. Split squat isometric hold

For this exercise, the fitness coach stressed that it is a great exercise to build lower-body strength and stability. According to a November 2015 study, this workout is a predictor of mortality in coronary artery disease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.